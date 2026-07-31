Peter Malnati's Wife Alicia and Kids Kept Golfer From Quitting Before Rocket Classic

Peter Malnati has been in a slump ever since winning the 2024 Valspar Championship. Over the past two years, he’s yet to have a top-10 finish.

However, Malnati is playing the best golf of his career at the 2026 Rocket Classic. He shot 9-under 61 and enters Round 2 in first place. Malnati holds a two stroke lead over Rickie Fowler and Ryan Gerard, tied for second.

While the 39-year-old looks to hold his lead on Friday, he has the support of his wife, Alicia Malnati, and their two kids.

March 24, 2024: Peter Malnati kisses his wife Alicia Malnati after winning the Valspar Championship golf tournament. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In fact, Malnati has played so poorly over the past few years and missed so many cuts that he nearly quit golf entirely. Speaking to reporters on July 30, the two-time PGA tour winner revealed he wouldn't still be competing if it wasn't for his family.

"It's brutally hard when you want something really bad and you work hard for it and you don't get it. That's sort of where I've been," Malnati said.

"I do feel like a big grounding thing for me is my kids and my wife. I joke that I've been a good dad but a lousy golfer and I guess if you had to pick an order, you would do it that way."

Peter Malnati Genuinely Wondered If He Should 'Stay Home and Be a Dad'

March 24, 2024: Peter Malnati celebrates with his son Hatcher Malnati after winning the Valspar Championship golf tournament | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The PGA Tour schedule is not easy when you have a family, especially when you're not winning. Malnati, who first met his wife, a former gymnast, at University of Missouri, struggled with what to do.

"So I'm glad, but it also stinks," Malnati told reporters in Detroit. "To pack suitcases and leave family... and week after week have it be disappointing. It's like at what point is it not worth it to do that anymore?

"I just know, like, this is a job that I as a kid dreamed of doing. I don't want to be done doing it yet, so I want to keep going.

Jul 30, 2026: Peter Malnati walks on the 18th green during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There have definitely been moments where I've wondered if I should keep doing it, keep traveling. I could just stay home and be a dad. You would be an even better dad if you were home.

"But I think having my kids see me work really hard and then have a chance to do what I love and be competitive on some of the biggest and best and most amazing stages, like that's a cool example for them, too. When I do my job well out here, that's another way that I'm being a good dad."