Rickie Fowler and Wife Allison Share Mother's Day Surprise at Truist Championship

With the Truist Championship returning for its 2026 edition, Rickie Fowler and his wife, Allison Stokke Fowler, spent the weekend blending competition, family moments,a nd charitable work during one of the tour's marquee stops at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC.

The former Quail Hollow champion has long enjoyed success in Charlotte, where he captured his first PGA Tour victory in 2012. This time, he got to bring his family along with him.

Stokke is a decorated athlete in her right with a prolific career in Track & Field to her name. Since her days as a competitive pole vaulter, she has built an established portfolio of work as a fitness model.

Fowler and Stokke tied the knot in 2019 and have since welcomed two young daughters, Maya in 2021 and Nellie in 2024.

Rickie and Allison Fowler help kids learn golf while celebrating their moms for Mother's Day

Apr 10, 2024: Rickie Fowler swings his daughter, Maya, while walking to the no. 9 green with his wife, Allison Stokke Fowler, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. | Adam Cairns, Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Fowler's play on the course at the Truist Championship has generated attention, much of the buzz around the couple came from their off-course appearance ahead of Mother's Day weekend. Not only was it an impactful outreach effort, but it perfectly illustrated the pair's ability to both bring their strengths to the table for an incredible cause.

Fowler and Stokke partnered with the PGA Tour and Truist Championship for a community-focused event benefiting local Charlotte-area families. During the outing, Fowler worked with children on their putting skills while Stokke spent time celebrating local mothers with a spa-themed experience.

In a video released during the event, the couple introduced themselves together and spoke about creating a memorable experience for the families involved. The outreach event highlighted the more personal side of Fowler, who has increasingly embraced fatherhood and family in recent years while balancing the demands of professional golf.

As the Truist Champion crowns its 2026 winner, the couple's presence underscores how modern golf stars increasingly balance competition and family life. More than that, how much competitors can bring to the course when they succeed in other areas of their lives just as Fowler and Stokke have done in their marriage and in their roles as parents.