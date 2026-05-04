Rickie Fowler on Orange Juice, Tropicana, and Oklahoma State

Today is one of the most important holidays on the calendar for citrus lovers. May 4 marks National Orange Juice Day, and there is no better duo to celebrate the fruit than Tropicana and Rickie Fowler. The two unmistakable orange icons have teamed up to prove that OJ belongs on the course and in the glass.

Fans who comment on Tropicana and Fowler's shared Instagram post from National OJ Day, Monday, May 4, through National Mimosa Day, Saturday, May 16, with the name of their favorite orange cocktail or mocktail will be entered for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime Tropicana juiced-up beverage cart, the ultimate way to roll through your round in Rickie style.* (The full rules and regulations for the beverage cart are below the interview.)

For more than 75 years, Tropicana has been part of how people start their mornings, and Tropicana Pure Premium, which is made with just one ingredient, oranges, is an excellent source of vitamin C. For Fowler, that daily vitamin C ritual and wearing orange have long been part of his routine. Kicks On SI spoke with Fowler about his love of orange, orange juice, and footwear.

This feels like a very natural collaboration. How excited were you to partner with Tropicana?

It's been great. I feel like it's been a long time coming. Tropicana's been doing orange for quite a bit longer than I have. Orange has always been a staple for me, especially on Sundays, but with the Oklahoma State background.

So to finally have this partnership come together, it just seemed like something that was meant to happen. I'm just stoked that we're finally here, and we got to start somewhere, so this is just the beginning.

Rickie Fowler for Tropicana. | Tropicana

You wear a lot of orange. But how much orange juice do you usually drink?

Well, actually, I've always loved orange juice. Now I probably have even more of a reason to drink it more. But Tropicana was an easy pick for me to partner with. They are the one ingredient, 100% oranges, nothing added. I think that's a big thing in today's day and age.

What is your favorite orange cocktail or mocktail?

Hmm, am I allowed to go to the cocktail side of things? I mean, if we're going cocktail, I'd probably just stay pretty basic. It would be just a screwdriver. Probably one of the most well-known.

Rickie Fowler for Tropicana. | Tropicana

Can you rank the following three shades of orange? Oklahoma State, Texas, and Tennessee.

Pretty simple. You can start with the bottom. That'd be Texas. They're they're they're pretty far down there. Sorry to Jordan (Spieth), but that's just how it is. They're a little more closer to a brown in my eyes. So, Oklahoma State to me is basically just a pure orange. I was close to Tropicana as you're going to get. And Tennessee, I'll put them in the middle. They're a little lighter shade.

Switching gears to footwear, which PUMA golf shoes are you wearing on the course?

I'm in the PUMA Ignite Elevate 2s. I've basically been in a very similar shoe for the last five or six years. PUMA has done a great job with the stuff that I wear on course, one for the support, and what I need as a player out there, but also on the comfort side, since we are walking on our feet quite a bit of the day.

Rickie Fowler for Tropicana. | Tropicana

So we need a little bit of the best of both worlds, need some that we're throwing on right out of the box. I can put them right into play. They're comfortable, but I also get the support and structure that I need.

What shoes are you wearing off the course this year?

I actually just got a pair of basketball shoes, the All-Pro NITRO 2s, and running shoes, the PUMA Deviate NITRO 4s. Those two have been my to-and-from-the-golf-course shoes. They're comfortable, and there are some fun colorways with both of them.

Rickie Fowler wears PUMA on the golf course. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Last question: If you could golf with any athlete or celebrity, who would it be?

I've been very fortunate. I play with a lot of famous celebrities, athletes, and stuff. I'm gonna go Denzel Washington. He's always been one of my favorites.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 48 U.S. & D.C., who are 18 years of age and the age of majority in their state/jurisdiction of residence or older, as of date of entry. Begins 9:00 a.m. ET on 5/4/26 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 5/16/26. Sponsored by Tropicana Products, Inc. For Official Rules, visit rules.dja.com/tropicanaxrickiefowler.