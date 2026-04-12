Rory McIlroy Reveals Why He Didn't Want Parents to Attend Masters After Historic Win

After the green jacket eluded Rory McIlroy for 17 years, PGA star Rory McIlroy became the first player since 2001-02 (Tiger Woods) to win back-to-back title at the Masters Tournament.

McIlroy is just the fourth golfer in the Masters' 90-year year history to win twice in a row, joining Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Fauldo with the exclusive honor.

Cheering on McIlroy at Augusta National on April 12, his wife, Erica Stoll and their 5-year-old daughter, Poppy McIlroy. The Irish golfer's parents, Rosie and Gerry, also made a rare apperance.

Apr 8, 2026: Rory McIlroy leans in to kiss his wife, Erica Stoll, on the ninth green during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Fans were thrilled to see McIrlory celebrate with his family, espeically his parents. Before this year's Masters, the famous golfer credited his mom and dad for his success. They are also both featured in his Prime Video documentary, "Rory McIlroy: The Masters."

Rory McIlroy just won the Master’s Golf Tournament and the Green Jacket that goes with it. This time, his parents (Rosy & Gerry) got to see it. They invested so much in his early life. Now they got to see their son win in front of the world. Congrats to the Irishman!! pic.twitter.com/olg6YYcMnp — Glenn Burris (@glennburrisjr) April 12, 2026

McIrory told reporters of their involvement, "My mom and dad have always been very reluctant to say anything or go on camera, but I thought that the documentary wouldn't be the same if because we did go back a little bit into the childhood and into the upbringing, it wouldn't have felt complete if we didn't hear from them.

"I would have been absolutely fine if they didn't want to do it, but they were willing to participate. I thought they did an amazing job."

🚨RORY GREETS HIS FAMILY FOLLOWING BACK TO BACK MASTERS WINS 🏆@TrackingRory pic.twitter.com/7dHoXtMKr9 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 12, 2026

Rory McIlroy Admits Being Superstitious of His Parents, Rosie and Gerry, Attending the 2026 Masters

After his historic win, McIlroy sat down with Jim Nantz and revealed that he initially didn't want his parents to join the family in Augusta. Of course, the 36-year-old is glad he changed his mind.

"Incredible," he said of their presence. "It was the second major second major win she’s been at and second major win. She was at the Open in 2014…

July 20, 2014: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, right, celebrates his winning with his mother Rosie on the 18th hole during the final round of the 143rd British Open Championship. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

"There’s a part of me that didn’t want them to come this year," McIlroy added, "because I thought if they didn’t come last year, maybe that was the reason. But I’m so glad they got to experience this today. We’re gonna have a great time tonight."