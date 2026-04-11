Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica's Massive Engagement Ring Back in Spotlight at The Masters

Rory McIlroy is in the midst of a historic run at the 2026 Master Tournament. McIlroy enters Saturday 12 under par with a six-shot lead over Sam Burns and Patrick Reed -- the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history.

McIlroy won his first career Masters tournament last year, his first major win in 11 years. Now, he looks to win back-to-back green jackets. Cheering him on at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, his wife, Erica Stoll, and their 5-year-old daughter, Poppy.

Apr 13, 2025: Rory McIlroy celebrates with his daughter Poppy McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament. | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Aside from golfing, being a father is McIlroy's most important job. There's nothing like it in the world,” Rory told Golfweek in September 2020. “It's probably the best part of being a human being, and I'm glad that I got to experience it.”

While they almost named their daughter Iris or Rose, "We really liked [Poppy]," McIlroy said. "I have a cousin of mine; her daughter is named Poppy. We know a few other Poppies. And we just really love the name."

A special day for the McIlroy family 💚 pic.twitter.com/q2z3aQyTCw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2026

While Poppy naturally draws a lot of attention when she accompanies her famous father at tournaments, his wife, Erica, also tends to steal the show.

Rory McIlroy's Wife, Erica Stoll, Flashes Her Stunning Engagement Ring at the 2026 Masters

Rory McIlroy, his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, at the 2025 Irish Open. | IMAGO / Golffile

After first meeting at the Ryder's Cup in 2012, when Stoll worked for the PGA, the couple tied the knot in 2017.

Stoll's massive engagement ring remains one of the most talked-about pieces of jewelry in the golf world. In a roundup of the best engagement rings by The Rowe Review, Stoll's oval, 5-carat diamond continues to reign supreme in 2026.

Stoll stopped wearing her gorgeous ring, estimated to be worth $650,000, after filing for divorce after seven years of marriage in May 2024. The divorce filing described the marriage as "irretrievably broken."

However, a month later, Stoll had her ring back on in pictures obtained by the New York Post. The couple reconciled in June 2024 and have been going strong ever since.

Mar 17, 2025: Rory McIlroy kisses his wife Erica Stoll while holding his daughter Poppy after winning the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. | Doug Engle-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Last May, the family relocated from Florida to the U.K. The 36-year-old told The Telegraph of the move in July, "There's a detachment from the sort of week-in, week-out grind when you get back over here."

"You play PGA Tour golf for the first 25, 30 weeks of the year, and you need to completely get away from it — because this world of golf can become all-encompassing."