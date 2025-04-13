Rory McIlroy, wife Erica, daughter Poppy share epic Masters moment after stunning win
Rory McIlroy is finally a Masters champion. After an almost epic collapse, he got his moment and was able to share it with his wife Erica Stoll and his 4-year-old daughter Poppy in a tear-jerking scene.
Before that happened, it almost didn’t happen. It was all right there for the taking for McIlroy to win his first major since 2014 and complete golf’s Grand Slam at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National. But a double-bogey on the 13th hole, followed by a bogey on the 14th left the door open. With a chance to win it with a par on the 18th, McIlroy pulled a putt he normally makes in his sleep, and was forced into a playoff with Justin Rose.
RELATED: Who is Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll?
After the disappointing moment, McIlroy shared a touching one with his wife and daughter with a kiss that would bring him the luck he needed to finally get over the hump.
That he did on the first playoff hole with the win over Rose. Afterwards, the 35-year-old was overcome by emotions and went to his wife for a big hug, and then picked up Poppy to take part in dad’s biggest moment.
Rory and Erica have been married since 2017 and almost divorced in 2024 before reconciling. They have 4-year-old Poppy together. Poppy stole the show in the Masters Par 3 Contest where she drained a putt way tougher than dad had on 18.
Rory’s been through disappointment and collapses before, but he got it done on Sunday. At the end of the day, though, family is what matters most.