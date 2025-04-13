Who is Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll?
Rory McIlroy started Sunday at the Masters with a two-stroke lead. A win would complete golf’s rare Grand Slam having won all four majors in his career. And what would make it even more special is doing it in front of his wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy.
Just like trying to win that final major, it hasn’t been easy for McIlroy and Stoll in their marriage. They went from McIlroy filing for divorce in May of 2024 after being married in 2017 to reconciling and withdrawing the divorce a month later.
The couple was seen together at the Masters in an adorable moment when 4-year-old Poppy sank an unreal putt at the Masters Par 3 Contest like she was her dad.
Now, Stoll, 37, hopes to be there to celebrate the 35-year-old McIlroy’s first major win since 2014.
But who is Erica Stoll?
She’s from upstate New York:
Stoll grew up in Irondequoit, New York, where she graduated high school in 2003.
She went to Rochester Institute of Technology:
Where she graduated with a degree in marketing in 2008.
She worked for the PGA of America:
She previously was an office manager and a manager of championship volunteer operations once out of college.
She met McIlroy at the Ryder Cup in 2012:
Stoll was working as a PGA transport official and was responsible for getting the golfers to the event. When McIlroy overslept his alarm she got him a police escort to the course just in the nick of time.
The couple was just friends until 2014:
They kept the relationship private. McIlroy was with tennis star Caroline Wozniacki until they called off their engagement in May of 2014. The couple started dating towards the end of 2014, but weren’t public until 2015.
They have one kid together:
Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born on August 31, 2020, and she was the inspiration to keep their relationship and family going.