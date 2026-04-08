Rory McIlroy’s Photo With Erica Stoll Turns Heads Before Masters
The 2026 Masters is officially on the clock.
Tee times are set to begin early Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club, with a loaded field featuring defending champion Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and major winners like Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth all in contention.
The traditional Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, equal parts spectacle and stress release, has already delivered its usual mix of lighthearted family moments and viral buzz, setting the tone for what’s expected to be one of the most compelling Masters in years.
But just 24 hours before the first competitive tee shot, the conversation has shifted.
Photos of McIlroy, his wife Erica Stoll, and their daughter Poppy Kennedy have gone viral after the family stepped onto the Par 3 course, with Erica and Poppy wearing matching white caddie outfits.
The image immediately grabbed attention across the golf world.
"Poppy is darling - those dimples!!!" one user wrote.
"Such a sweet family," another commented.
"Cute," another added.
Other users, however, were quick to speculate on the image amid recent divorce rumors.
"The word 'Family' is a stretch," one fan wrote.
"You sure she’s number 1 ? Hahahaha," another replied.
"Is Amanda gonna interview the family now that’s must-see TV," another user added, referencing McIlroy's alleged romance with CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, which reportedly led to his recent divorce with Stoll.
McIlroy is defending one of the most emotionally charged victories in modern golf history.
At the 2025 Masters, he finally conquered Augusta, defeating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to complete the career Grand Slam, joining legends like Tiger Woods in rare air.
It was the culmination of more than a decade of heartbreak at Augusta, most notably the 2011 collapse, and it reshaped his legacy overnight.
Even more powerful was how it ended: celebrating on the 18th green with Erica and their daughter, a full-circle family moment that symbolized stability after a turbulent stretch off the course.
McIlroy and Stoll’s relationship has always carried a unique backstory.
They first met during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when Stoll, working for the PGA, famously helped McIlroy avoid missing his tee time.
They married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in 2020, building a relatively private family life despite McIlroy’s global fame.
But that privacy has been tested.
In 2024, McIlroy filed for divorce before reversing course weeks later, with both sides ultimately deciding to stay together.
The situation resurfaced again recently with renewed speculation fueled by reports, books, and unverified rumors about strain in the marriage.
That’s what makes Wednesday’s image so powerful.
Whether intentional or not, McIlroy walking Augusta alongside Erica, matching outfits, family front and center, feels like a statement.
All eyes now shift to Thursday’s opening round.
Can McIlroy block out the noise and defend the green jacket? Will the relaxed, “nothing-to-prove” version of Rory show up, or does the spotlight intensify?
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.