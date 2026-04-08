The 2026 Masters is officially on the clock.

Tee times are set to begin early Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club, with a loaded field featuring defending champion Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and major winners like Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth all in contention.

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Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tommy Fleetwood celebrates with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry after hitting a hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the Par 3 Contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

The traditional Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, equal parts spectacle and stress release, has already delivered its usual mix of lighthearted family moments and viral buzz, setting the tone for what’s expected to be one of the most compelling Masters in years.

But just 24 hours before the first competitive tee shot, the conversation has shifted.

Augusta, Georgia, USA; Erica Stoll, the wife of Rory McIlroy and daughter Poppy, look on during the Par 3 Contest at The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network | Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Photos of McIlroy, his wife Erica Stoll, and their daughter Poppy Kennedy have gone viral after the family stepped onto the Par 3 course, with Erica and Poppy wearing matching white caddie outfits.

The image immediately grabbed attention across the golf world.

A special day for the McIlroy family 💚 pic.twitter.com/q2z3aQyTCw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2026

"Poppy is darling - those dimples!!!" one user wrote.

"Such a sweet family," another commented.

"Cute," another added.

Other users, however, were quick to speculate on the image amid recent divorce rumors.

"The word 'Family' is a stretch," one fan wrote.

"You sure she’s number 1 ? Hahahaha," another replied.

"Is Amanda gonna interview the family now that’s must-see TV," another user added, referencing McIlroy's alleged romance with CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, which reportedly led to his recent divorce with Stoll.

Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy and Tom McKibbin talk while walking the no. 17 fairway during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

McIlroy is defending one of the most emotionally charged victories in modern golf history.

At the 2025 Masters, he finally conquered Augusta, defeating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to complete the career Grand Slam, joining legends like Tiger Woods in rare air.

A storybook ending to a lifelong pursuit.



Rory McIlroy is the 2025 Masters champion and one of six players to ever capture the career Grand Slam. #themasters pic.twitter.com/iax1WllciF — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 14, 2025

It was the culmination of more than a decade of heartbreak at Augusta, most notably the 2011 collapse, and it reshaped his legacy overnight.

Even more powerful was how it ended: celebrating on the 18th green with Erica and their daughter, a full-circle family moment that symbolized stability after a turbulent stretch off the course.

Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while posing for photographs with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, at the green jacket ceremony during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

McIlroy and Stoll’s relationship has always carried a unique backstory.

They first met during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when Stoll, working for the PGA, famously helped McIlroy avoid missing his tee time.

They married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in 2020, building a relatively private family life despite McIlroy’s global fame.

Toronto, Ontario, CAN; PGA golfer Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll watch game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

But that privacy has been tested.

In 2024, McIlroy filed for divorce before reversing course weeks later, with both sides ultimately deciding to stay together.

The situation resurfaced again recently with renewed speculation fueled by reports, books, and unverified rumors about strain in the marriage.

That’s what makes Wednesday’s image so powerful.

Whether intentional or not, McIlroy walking Augusta alongside Erica, matching outfits, family front and center, feels like a statement.

Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll look on during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-Imagn Images | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

All eyes now shift to Thursday’s opening round.

Can McIlroy block out the noise and defend the green jacket? Will the relaxed, “nothing-to-prove” version of Rory show up, or does the spotlight intensify?