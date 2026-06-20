Sam Stevens Shares 4 Kids With Wife Kelsey in Famous Golf Family

Sam Stevens enters the third round of the 2026 U.S. Open tied for second place with 3-under par. While Wyndham Clark holds a four-shot lead in first place, Stevens is holding his own alongside Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tom Kim.

Stevens, who tied for 24th during his Masters debut in April, has struggled over the past month. Speaking to reporters after opening with a 2-under 68 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, the 29-year-old gave credit to his wife, Kelsey Stevens, for his getting him out of his "terrible attitude."

Jun 18, 2026: Sam Stevens prepares to putt during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Over the last month or so, I've just been a little worn down, played a lot kind of throughout the beginning of the year. I think that I just wasn't paying enough attention to kind of how my attitude had been sliding a little bit.

"I talk with my caddie, talk with my dad and my wife. They're, like, hey, you got to chill out. It's just golf. So it's a pretty simple fix. Just a little bit of perspective can change a lot of things. We're pretty lucky to be out here playing golf for a living."

Sam Stevens descends from the 'Royal Golf Family of Wichita'

What a start to the U.S. Open for Sam Stevens.



A 2-under 68 with six (!) birdies, most in the field. pic.twitter.com/IIYDRxh8a5 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 18, 2026

The Oklahoma State University alum and his wife, Kelsey, tied the knot in 2018. Together they share four children. While being on tour and a present father is difficult, Stevens had good examples growing up.

Steven's grandfather, Johnny "Slim" Stevens, and his father, Charlie Stevens, were both professional golfers. " All three have won the Kansas Amateur.

"You don’t realize it when you’re a kid, but now that I’m a dad, you definitely have an appreciation for the time they spent with me,” Stevens told The Wichita Eagle in April. The news outlet described Stevens' relatives as the "royal golf family of Wichita."

“They always made time to come out to the course and help me practice and work on my game or go play with me. I still don’t know if I fully realize how much they did for me, but now that I’m a dad and I’ve got a full plate of responsibilities, you start to realize how much effort and time they really put into it.”

Sam Stevens had some 'good talks' with his wife before the U.S. Open

Jun 18, 2026: Sam Stevens takes his shot on the eighth during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Stevens and his wife keep a low profile. Neither have public social media accounts. However, it's clear that Kelsey plays a crucial role in his life both on and off the green.

"I've had some good talks with my wife over the last week," Stevens said during his press conference in Southampton, New York. "I was at home last week during the Canadian Open and just kind of trying to relax a little bit and trying to, again, just have a little bit better perspective than I have been."

Now, Stevens is in position to win his first-ever career major.