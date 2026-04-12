Scottie Scheffler's Wife Meredith Applauded After Masters Week Family Feat Emerges

With Masters Sunday having arrived, the sports world is keen to see who will separate themselves from the pack and secure a green jacket once the final hole at Augusta National is played.

As it currently stands, the most likely winners are Rory McIlroy (who would be doing it for a second straight year after not being able to secure a Masters in his iconic career before that) and Cameron Young, who is an underdog because he has only won two PGA Tour tournaments and his best Masters finish is a tie for seventh. These two are tied in first at -11 and will be the final pairing.

Cameron Young putts on the sixth green | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

However, even though he's a few strokes off the lead, some believe that the most likely winner is the great Scottie Scheffler. The two-time Masters winner (2022 and 2024) overcame a tough first two days with an exceptional round on Saturday.

He shot a 65, which is one of the greatest single rounds ever at The Masters, and tied him in seventh place heading into Sunday. Being just four strokes off the lead means that another fantastic round and Scheffler could be finding himself winning yet another green jacket.

Scottie Scheffler holds up his trophy | Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meredith Scheffler's Postpartum Recovery Becomes Awesome Masters Story

Scheffler is a family man, as he has two sons with his wife, Meredith. Bennett, their oldest son, is nearly two years old at this point. And it had been known that their second son, named Remy, had been born recently.

Meredith Scheffler was seen holding Remy throughout the Masters Par 3 Contest on April 8, and it was clear that Remy was born very recently. However, it didn't come to light just how recently it was until afterwards.

Meredith Scheffler | IMAGO / Bildbyran

An Instagram comment from user @kaybsimmons went viral after the Par 3 Contest, which read, "Someone get Meredith a green jacket bc what do you mean she just had a baby two weeks ago 👑".

This comment has been reposted on several sites and accounts, and people are giving Meredith her flowers for making such a quick recovery after giving birth.

Meredith and Scottie are high school sweethearts and got married back in 2020. Perhaps Scottie will be able to take inspiration from Meredith and use that to secure his third green jacket.

Then again, Scottie has surely been taking inspiration from Meredith for years now, and this postpartum story perhaps fueled Scottie's successful round on Saturday to put him in striking range.