Utah Utes QB Devon Dampier's Girlfriend Lola Had Messy Breakup With Jaxson Dart

Devon Dampier and the Utah Utes host the Houston Cougars for College GameDay in Week 8 on Saturday, October 24.

The No. 1-ranked Utes look to stay undefeated and get a statement win over Houston (No. 14). Dampier will have his good luck charm cheering him on at Rice-Eccles Stadium, his girlfriend, Lola Sexton.

If Sexton's name sounds familiar, it's because she used to date New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Sexton and Dampier first went public with their relationship in July. The couple shared multiple photos from a vacation in Cabo San Lucas and captioned the joint post, "last minute getaway."

Sexton, a haristylist based in Salt Lake City, celebrated Dampier's 22nd birthday ealier this month. She wrote on Instagram, "happy birthday to my best friend ♥️ i could celebrate you everyday, ily!!"

While it's unclear how Sexton and the 5-foot-11, 210-pound quarterback first met, Dampier transferred to Utah from New Mexico before the 2025 season. He led the Utes to a 10-2 record and earned the title of Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Devon Dampier's Girlfriend, Lola Sexton, Accused Giants QB Jaxson Dart of Cheating

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dampier and Sexton keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight, a decision possibly made after the very public fallout of her romance with Dart.

Sexton and Dart first start dating while students at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. They continued their relationship amid Dart's college career at USC and Ole Miss. However, the couple split before he entered the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Giants selected him as the No. 25 overall pick.

Sexton accused Dart of being unfaithful in a since-deleted TikTok video. “I really didn’t want to have to do this, but some stuff has been brought to my attention, and I just feel like I have to clear the air and share my side of the story,” she said in September 2024, per Outkick.

“So yes, he was cheating on me for a little over a year and a half, from what I know. I found out from an anonymous text message, whoever you are, thank you. Thank you so much.”

"I hope he has a good, healthy season. I just want everyone to just move on. It's in the past, and you know what, life goes on," Sexton continued. "I can confidently say that I know amazing things are coming my way and I know we both learned. I learned a lot, and we just need to let go and just move on."

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and his girlfriend, Influencer Marissa Ayers on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Sexton has moved on with Dampier, Dart is in a serious relationship with model and influencer Marissa Ayers.