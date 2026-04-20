Victor Wembanyama’s Dad Félix Shows Own Height Next to Spurs Legend Manu Ginóbili

Victor Wembanyama had a record-breaking first NBA playoff game in the San Antonio Spurs’ Game 1 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. He got to do it not only in front of Spurs legends in the crowd, but his dad Félix Wembanyama, who certainly stood out with his own height.

The 22-year-old Most Valauable Player and Defensive Player of the Year finalist didn’t disappoint after leading the Spurs to a 62-win season and the No. 2 seed. He put on a show with moves like these:

THIS ANGLE of Wemby’s wildest bucket en route to 35 points last night 🤯



7’4 dude going 94’ through the defense. https://t.co/0xH5mM3x4a pic.twitter.com/3zxYX0MNtj — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2026

At 7-foot-4 and being able to move like that just seems unfair. He finished with 35 points with five made three-pointers, which is an NBA record in a first playoff game.

Players with 35 points and 5 made threes in their NBA playoff debut:



- Victor Wembanyama (2026)



That's the list 🤯 pic.twitter.com/waNLOYMIXY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2026

Spurs legends attended the game

In the house enjoying watching greatness were Spurs legends and fellow big men David Robinson and Tim Duncan, who were part of two championships together.

Spurs legends David Robinson and Tim Duncan are in the building for Game 1 vs. the Trail Blazers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gWrjCKYgmq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 20, 2026

Wembanyama’s dad stands out

Also in the house were five-time Spurs championship coach Gregg Popovich, and a guard who was part of four of those on Manu Ginóbili. Speaking of Ginobili, he was seen chopping it up before the game with Victor’s dad Félix. You’ll notice Félix is taller than the 6-foot-6 Ginóbili.

Manu Ginóbili and Félix Wembanyama are here hanging out courtside. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/QGf1ROAHhe — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) April 20, 2026

Félix is 6-foot-7 and was a star track athlete in his day excelling in the high jump. He taught Victor how to run and jump at an early age — and he can certainly run and jump now.

The French star also got good genes from his mom Elodie, who was a professional basketball player.

Here’s a picture of how tall Wembanyama is compared to his mom and dad. (Note: they list Félix at 6-foot-6, but we’ve already established he’s taller).

Victor Wembanyama's parents:



Elodie de Fautereau - 6'3", former pro basketball player

Felix Wembanyama - 6'6", competed professionally in triple jump, high jump, & long jump



No wonder Wemby is both tall and athletically gifted! pic.twitter.com/WvY0ooVTnB — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) July 12, 2023

Félix and Elodie also have two more children in 19-year-old Oscar (6-foot-8), and 24-year-old Eva (6-foot-1). Not shockingly, both play basketball. Some project Oscar to also be a No. 1 NBA draft pick.

No doubt, both parents enjoyed what their son was able to do in his first NBA playoff game.

Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks ahead of Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images