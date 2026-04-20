Victor Wembanyama’s Dad Félix Shows Own Height Next to Spurs Legend Manu Ginóbili
Victor Wembanyama had a record-breaking first NBA playoff game in the San Antonio Spurs’ Game 1 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. He got to do it not only in front of Spurs legends in the crowd, but his dad Félix Wembanyama, who certainly stood out with his own height.
The 22-year-old Most Valauable Player and Defensive Player of the Year finalist didn’t disappoint after leading the Spurs to a 62-win season and the No. 2 seed. He put on a show with moves like these:
At 7-foot-4 and being able to move like that just seems unfair. He finished with 35 points with five made three-pointers, which is an NBA record in a first playoff game.
Spurs legends attended the game
In the house enjoying watching greatness were Spurs legends and fellow big men David Robinson and Tim Duncan, who were part of two championships together.
Wembanyama’s dad stands out
Also in the house were five-time Spurs championship coach Gregg Popovich, and a guard who was part of four of those on Manu Ginóbili. Speaking of Ginobili, he was seen chopping it up before the game with Victor’s dad Félix. You’ll notice Félix is taller than the 6-foot-6 Ginóbili.
Félix is 6-foot-7 and was a star track athlete in his day excelling in the high jump. He taught Victor how to run and jump at an early age — and he can certainly run and jump now.
The French star also got good genes from his mom Elodie, who was a professional basketball player.
Here’s a picture of how tall Wembanyama is compared to his mom and dad. (Note: they list Félix at 6-foot-6, but we’ve already established he’s taller).
Félix and Elodie also have two more children in 19-year-old Oscar (6-foot-8), and 24-year-old Eva (6-foot-1). Not shockingly, both play basketball. Some project Oscar to also be a No. 1 NBA draft pick.
No doubt, both parents enjoyed what their son was able to do in his first NBA playoff game.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.