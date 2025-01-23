The Athlete Lifestyle logo

7-foot-3 NBA star Victor Wembanyama has incredibly tall sister, brother too

The giant San Antonio Spurs center isn’t the only baller in the family with a sister and brother who also hoop.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

You can’t-miss San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama anywhere at 7-foot-3. The basketball giant even makes teammates like Chris Paul miniature next to him. You may not know he has a tall brother and sister as well, though.

The 21-year-old basketball phenom out of France took center stage in Paris on Thursday for a game against the Indiana Pacers for a special NBA international event. While Wemby has become a household name around the world with his point guard-like skills as as a center, he has an older sister, Eve, 23, who also plays play FIBA 3x3 basketball for France, and a younger brother Oscar, 17, who plays for the LDLC ASVEL U-21 team in France.

Eve stands at 6-foot-1 herself.

Oscar stands at 6-foot-8 himself.

Next to Victor, they both look tiny.

Oscar, Victor, and Eve
Oscar, Victor, and Eve / Eve Wembanyama/Instagram

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with the Wembanyama family. Their dad Victor is 6-foot-7, and mom Elodie de Fautereau is 6-foot-3.

Victor won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s a lock to make his first NBA All-Star team this season and they sky is the limit for a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

The rest of the NBA is looking up to Victor now, but he also has a tall sister and brother who should get noticed, too.

