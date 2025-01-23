7-foot-3 NBA star Victor Wembanyama has incredibly tall sister, brother too
You can’t-miss San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama anywhere at 7-foot-3. The basketball giant even makes teammates like Chris Paul miniature next to him. You may not know he has a tall brother and sister as well, though.
The 21-year-old basketball phenom out of France took center stage in Paris on Thursday for a game against the Indiana Pacers for a special NBA international event. While Wemby has become a household name around the world with his point guard-like skills as as a center, he has an older sister, Eve, 23, who also plays play FIBA 3x3 basketball for France, and a younger brother Oscar, 17, who plays for the LDLC ASVEL U-21 team in France.
Eve stands at 6-foot-1 herself.
RELATED: 6-foot-6 Draymond Green standing next to Victor Wembanyama looks fake
Oscar stands at 6-foot-8 himself.
Next to Victor, they both look tiny.
RELATED: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida phenom Olivier Rioux
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with the Wembanyama family. Their dad Victor is 6-foot-7, and mom Elodie de Fautereau is 6-foot-3.
Victor won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s a lock to make his first NBA All-Star team this season and they sky is the limit for a once-in-a-lifetime talent.
The rest of the NBA is looking up to Victor now, but he also has a tall sister and brother who should get noticed, too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve