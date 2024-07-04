Who is Zach Wilson's fiancée? Meet mystery woman Nicolette Dellanno
It's good that Zach Wilson has some good news to share for a change.
Too soon New York Jets fans?
Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson is making headlines off the field after proposing to his longtime girlfriend on a recent trip to Italy. This step in his personal life may lead to more focus and better performance on the field with his new team under head coach Sean Payton, while they look to build a strong contender in the AFC West.
Who is Nicolette Dellanno?
Dellanno, who boasts nearly 244,000 TikTok followers and 62,000 on Instagram, is a fashion designer with a background in modeling and performing arts. She hails from Colts Neck, New Jersey, and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 2020 before attending James Madison University.
Currently, she works full-time as a top designer at Morgan & Co., specializing in dresses such as mother-of-the-bride and prom dresses. According to Wilson, Dellanno is "one of the top designers" at the company and fans cannot wait to see what she has in store (and what she'll wear) when she makes the trip to Mile High Stadium.
Speaking of her modeling
The New Jersey native grew up modeling for major brands like Target and continues to model for Morgan & Co.
She was also a theater nerd growing up, starring in productions of "Annie" and "Alice in Wonderland" in high school.
Dellanno first love might be dancing though. Dellanno and her sister have been grooving since the age of three, and their mother is a co-founder of Pure Dance Competition. Her moves are aloso a big part of what made her a social media influencer.
The one good thing about being a Jet
Of course it was the New York Post that first spotted them together at New York Yankees in June 2022. Or so we thought. It turns out the lovebirds had been spotted all over the greater New York City area and on social media that spring and early summer.
No matter what you think about Zach Wilson, his future wife sure seems loyal.
She stuck with him even after his Jets tenure.