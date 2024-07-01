Broncos QB Zach Wilson Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend in Italy
Zach Wilson has had quite the NFL offseason already.
He was traded to the Denver Broncos from the New York Jets in April after three up-and-down seasons.
Then, over the weekend, Wilson proposed to his longtime girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno during their trip to Italy. Both Wilson and Dellanno posted pictures of the engagement on Instagram.
"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you," Wilson wrote. "You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic❤️I love you"
"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me," Dellanno wrote. "Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍i love you"
The couple has been linked to each other since 2022 after Wilson's rookie NFL season.
Wilson's 2024 NFL season will surely bring some big stories as well, especially if he is named the Broncos' starting quarterback. Coach Sean Payton hasn't announced the QB1 between Wilson, rookie Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham yet.