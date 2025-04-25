The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Fans in disbelief WNBA star Rickea Jackson is dating Falcons' first-round pick

LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson nearly steals the show from Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. during the 2025 NFL draft.

Emily Bicks

Sep 17, 2024: LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson at Crypto.com Arena.
Sep 17, 2024: LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Falcons made two picks on the first-round of the 2025 NFL draft on April 24. With the No. 15 overall pick, the Falcons selected Georgia Bulldogs star Jalon Walker, a versatile edge that will add explosive element to their defense.

The Falcons stunned numerous fans and analysts later in the evening, trading up with the Los Angeles Rams in order to snag Tennessee Volunteers' James Pearce Jr. at No. 26. In the exchange, Atlanta sent the Rams  their second-round pick (No. 46), a seventh-rounder, and their 2026 first-rounder.

In return, the Falcons received the No. 26 pick and the Ram's third-rounder (No. 101). The two-time first-team All-SEC selection led the Vols with 13 tackles for a loss in 2024 and recorded 7.5 sacks.

James Pearce Jr.
Nov. 23, 2024. Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. sacks UTEP quarterback. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pearce Jr. did not attend the NFL draft in person, he instead watched from home with his friends and family. When ESPN's cameras showed the 21-year-old's reaction, however, fans were stunned to see the woman sitting next to him was LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.

Jackson, a fellow Tennessee alum who became the No. 4 overall pick during the 2024 WNBA draft, looked stunning in a black dress, and patted Pearce's knee during the celebratory call.

Numerous fans no idea Jackson was dating the Vols edge. One person posted, "Thought my eyes was lying to me." Another fan wrote, "Dude is winning. Maybe the biggest draft gf flex ever." One man asked, "James Pearce bagged Rickea Jackson??" One woman added, "Not all of us realizing that’s Rickea Jackson next to her man."

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

