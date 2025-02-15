The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Rickea Jackson stuns in sheer minidress at NBA All-Star Weekend

Rickea Jackson put on a show at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, but first, the WNBA superstar crushed the red carpet in a stunning sheer black minidress.

Josh Sanchez

Rickea Jackson of Team Bonds during introductions before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
Rickea Jackson of Team Bonds during introductions before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rising WNBA star Rickea Jackson can do it all. She's a stone-cold killer on the court and brings the fire glam looks when she's off of it.

Rickea is one of the most marketable athletes in the game, and the LA Sparks rookie is reminding everyone of her multi-faceted talents ahead of her sophomore campaign.

On Friday, that meant a trip to the San Francisco Bay Area to compete in the Celebrity All-Star Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

MORE: WNBA star Rickea Jackson slays Unrivaled bodysuit with Louis Vuitton

Rickea did what she always does and brought a stunning look to the red carpet before the event, rocking a sheer black minidress under a flashy red trench and red heels.

MORE: LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson shines in miniskirt and red hot boots

WNBA star Rickea Jackson
WNBA / Instagram

You can't compete with that.

Rickea finished the game with 16 points.

MORE: WNBA's Rickea Jackson serves flawless face card in new promo pics

Jackson was a star for the Tennessee Volunteers, earning two First-Team All-SEC nods to end her career. Averaging over 20 points per game in her final year, Jackson was viewed as one of the most prolific scorers in her draft class.

Rickea Jackson, WNBA, Los Angeles Sparks
IMAGO / Newscom World

She was widely considered one of the best natural scorer's in the 2024 class.

During her rookie campaign, Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. The future is bright in LA. She is picking up right where she left off in Unrivaled with Mist BC.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion