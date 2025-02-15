WNBA star Rickea Jackson stuns in sheer minidress at NBA All-Star Weekend
Rising WNBA star Rickea Jackson can do it all. She's a stone-cold killer on the court and brings the fire glam looks when she's off of it.
Rickea is one of the most marketable athletes in the game, and the LA Sparks rookie is reminding everyone of her multi-faceted talents ahead of her sophomore campaign.
On Friday, that meant a trip to the San Francisco Bay Area to compete in the Celebrity All-Star Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.
MORE: WNBA star Rickea Jackson slays Unrivaled bodysuit with Louis Vuitton
Rickea did what she always does and brought a stunning look to the red carpet before the event, rocking a sheer black minidress under a flashy red trench and red heels.
MORE: LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson shines in miniskirt and red hot boots
You can't compete with that.
Rickea finished the game with 16 points.
MORE: WNBA's Rickea Jackson serves flawless face card in new promo pics
Jackson was a star for the Tennessee Volunteers, earning two First-Team All-SEC nods to end her career. Averaging over 20 points per game in her final year, Jackson was viewed as one of the most prolific scorers in her draft class.
She was widely considered one of the best natural scorer's in the 2024 class.
During her rookie campaign, Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. The future is bright in LA. She is picking up right where she left off in Unrivaled with Mist BC.
