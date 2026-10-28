Rob Gronkowski has four Super Bowl rings, a place in football history and a personality that's made him one of the NFL's most recognizable former players. But there's one title the retired tight end hasn't earned yet.

Dad.

And after more than a decade with girlfriend Camille Kostek, Gronkowski is starting to talk about what that next chapter might look like.

During an Oct. 27 appearance on Craig Melvin's "Glass Half Full" podcast, the 37-year-old former New England Patriots star opened up about his hopes of becoming a father. He even has a number in mind.

Two children would be ideal. Three is his limit.

But there's one particular detail of his future family that Gronkowski seems especially excited about.

Rob Gronkowski Wants to Keep One Family Tradition Alive

When Melvin asked whether fatherhood was something Gronkowski wanted, the former NFL star didn't hesitate.

"Of course," Gronkowski replied.

"I would like two, maximum three," he continued, adding that he'd love to have daughters but also hopes for at least one son to "carry on the Gronk football tradition."

Football, after all, has always been a family affair for the Gronkowskis.

Rob grew up alongside four brothers, several of whom pursued professional football careers. His older brother Dan played in the NFL, while Chris also spent time in the league. Glenn followed Rob to the Patriots, where the two were briefly teammates.

Now, Gronkowski is looking forward to a new generation of family gatherings, particularly because his brothers have already started families of their own.

"And my brothers have kids," he explained. "We love being around them, and they got to have some cousins to play with eventually."

It's a surprisingly sweet glimpse into the future for someone whose public image has long been built around football, celebrations and an infectious sense of humor.

And Gronkowski isn't imagining that future on his own.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Are on the Same Page About Kids

Melvin also wanted to know whether Gronkowski and Kostek had actually discussed their plans for children.

The answer was an enthusiastic yes.

"Oh yeah, we're all in," Gronkowski said. "There's no doubt about it."

For the couple, who have been together since 2013, the conversation comes after years of navigating their relationship in the public eye.

Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader who went on to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and television personality, met Gronkowski at a charity event in 2013. They kept their relationship relatively private in its early stages before going public in 2015.

Since then, they've supported each other through major career milestones, including Gronkowski's retirement from football and Kostek's success in modeling and entertainment.

But while the couple is clearly excited about having children, Kostek has previously acknowledged that her expectations for when she'd reach certain milestones have changed.

During a May appearance on "WAG World," she reflected on the timeline she'd once imagined for herself.

"When I was 21, I definitely thought I would have been married with kids by now, and sometimes I go back, and I judge myself or even now," Kostek said. "I'll be like, 'Wow, I'm behind.'"

Her comments offered a candid perspective on the pressure that can come with comparing life's reality to an earlier version of the plan.

Gronkowski's latest remarks, however, make one thing clear: Starting a family is something both he and Kostek want.

Neither has announced a pregnancy or shared a specific timeline for having children.

For now, Gronkowski seems content to enjoy life with Kostek while looking ahead to a future that could involve a few more Gronkowskis running around.

And perhaps, someday, another one playing football.

