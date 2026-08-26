Rob Gronkowski spent years making himself at home in New England. Now, he's making his New England home even better.

The former Patriots star and his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, have unveiled a major backyard transformation at their Massachusetts mansion, turning what had been a makeshift entertaining setup into an outdoor space designed for summer nights, family visits and, naturally, plenty of food.

And considering Gronkowski is one of five brothers, creating enough room for a crowd was apparently a priority.

The couple teamed up with RTA Outdoor Living to build an expansive outdoor kitchen featuring two 12-foot islands, a dedicated pizza oven station, built-in refrigeration, storage, an ice chest and an integrated trash system.

For Kostek, 34, the project solves a problem the couple had been working around for years.

"We just redid the interior of our house, and I felt like the backyard was the next project," Kostek told Realtor.com. "This is the beginning of the transformation of our backyard, and now I’m more excited to host."

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Built Their Backyard for a Crowd

Gronkowski, 37, and Kostek have been together since 2013, when he was still starring for the Patriots and she was a cheerleader for the team.

More than a decade later, New England remains home.

Their backyard, however, wasn't quite keeping up with the way they wanted to use it. Kostek said they previously relied on a standing grill and coolers when friends and family came over. The couple had the space to entertain, but not a true gathering spot built around it.

That became particularly noticeable when Gronkowski's extended family arrived.

"Rob has about nine nieces and nephews, and when they all come over in the summer, now we have a s’mores station instead of setting everything up on chairs and on the ground," Kostek explained.

The location couldn't be much more convenient. The new kitchen sits near the couple's bonfire area, giving the family a natural place to move between dinner and s'mores as the night goes on.

"I also love that it’s right off where our bonfire is," Kostek said.

The result feels especially fitting for Gronkowski. The four-time Super Bowl champion built much of his public persona around having a good time, and retirement hasn't exactly turned him into a homebody who wants everyone to stay away.

Now he has the backyard to match.

Inside Gronkowski and Kostek's New Outdoor Kitchen

There was one thing Gronkowski didn't want from the project: a headache.

The former tight end admitted he was looking for something simple enough to use without turning outdoor entertaining into another job.

"I’m that guy when it becomes difficult, I’m like, ‘All right, I’m good with this, I want something that’s easy to set up and easy to build, and that’s literally what RTA Outdoor Living is,’" Gronkowski said.

The finished space combines that practicality with some serious entertaining firepower.

Along with the pizza oven, refrigerator and ice chest, the kitchen features stainless steel appliances, Thunder White granite and a white plank-style finish Kostek selected to complement the couple's recently renovated interior.

Kostek said seeing a 3D rendering beforehand helped her visualize how the finished space would fit into the property.

"I'm such a visual person, and I loved that I could see what it looked like before it was set up," she said.

There was another very New England consideration, too: the weather.

"Being up here in New England, you’ve got all types of weather," Gronkowski said. "You’ve got snow, rain and sleet. It can withstand it all."

That should give the couple plenty of opportunities to use the space, although summer gatherings with the Gronkowski clan may be when it really gets put through its paces.

And according to Kostek, they aren't finished yet. "This is the beginning of the transformation of our backyard," she said.

For a guy synonymous with New England football and a good party, Gronkowski's next era in Massachusetts is starting to look pretty comfortable.

