Rory McIlroy Flew 7,000 Miles for 1 Reason Before the U.S. Open

For most golfers, the days leading into the U.S. Open are spent chasing every possible edge.

Extra practice rounds. More time on the range. Another tournament start. But Rory McIlroy chose something different.

Before arriving at Shinnecock Hills for the year's third major championship, the two-time Masters winner made a quick trip back across the Atlantic, returning to London to spend time with wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy while the family settled into their new home for the summer.

The journey reportedly covered roughly 7,000 miles round-trip. The reason behind it was much simpler than golf: family.

Speaking before the Memorial Tournament, McIlroy revealed that he had used a rare break in his schedule to focus on life away from the course.

"Yeah, I feel a bit like a part-timer these days, but yeah, no, I had a couple weeks off," McIlroy said.

That downtime included returning to London as the family got settled into their summer routine.

"I had a couple of weeks off and we got ourselves settled into our house in London for the summer. It was nice to be there for the last 10 days."

The comments offered a revealing glimpse into how McIlroy approached the stretch before one of golf's biggest events. Rather than adding another tournament to his schedule, he skipped the Canadian Open and prioritized time at home.

Rory McIlroy's New London Home Has Become an Important Base

McIlroy and his family have increasingly split their time between the United States and the United Kingdom, and their recently renovated London-area property has become a key part of that balance.

Located in the exclusive Wentworth community, the home was reportedly purchased in 2023 for approximately £9 million ($11.91 million USD) and has since undergone extensive renovations.

The estate itself has attracted attention for its size and luxury, but McIlroy's recent comments suggest its importance extends beyond real estate.

At this stage of his career, the house represents something increasingly valuable: time with family away from the demands of professional golf.

That reality has become more apparent over the past year as McIlroy has spoken openly about finding a healthier balance between life on the course and life at home.

Why This Decision Stands Out

What makes the trip noteworthy isn't the house — it's the timing.

McIlroy entered the summer coming off one of the most significant victories of his career. His Masters triumph completed the career Grand Slam, ending years of questions and securing his place among golf's all-time greats.

Many players would have immediately shifted their focus to the next major championship.

Instead, McIlroy stepped away.

He skipped the Canadian Open. He flew thousands of miles home. And he spent nearly two weeks focused on family life before returning to competition.

For a player who spent much of the last decade carrying the weight of expectations, it was a reminder that priorities evolve.

The trip to London wasn't part of a training plan or a preparation strategy.

It was simply where he wanted to be.

And before taking on Shinnecock Hills and another major championship challenge, that was reason enough to get on a plane.