Sam Stevens' Wife Kelsey Stevens Helped Him Gain Perspective Amid U.S. Open

Sam Stevens has been one of the stronger performers at the U.S. Open, and he's one of the top players on the leaderboard going into the final round of the event on Sunday.

Stevens' wife, Kelsey Stevens, has been by his side at the tournament, cheering for her husband. The two share four children and got married back in 2018.

Ahead of the U.S. Open, Stevens was feeling stressed. It took some advice from his wife and family to shake him out of it.

Being one of the most popular golfers in the world comes with some drawbacks. While the attention and income is great, it also comes with stress. That's where family comes in to keep Stevens grounded.

Kelsey Stevens Helped Sam Put Golf Into Perspective



During a press conference on Saturday, Stevens credited his wife with helping him gain a "proper perspective" on golf. Being an athlete in an incredibly competitive job, and it's easy to get lost in the stress of it.



"I think we just talked a lot about having a proper perspective," he told reporters during the presser. "Golf is obviously my job, and everyone wants to do their job well, so it's easy to get frustrated when you're not doing your job as well as you want. But at the end of the day, I've got four kids. We live close to family."

Sam Stevens Describes His Personal Life as 'Simple' and 'Blessed'

Stevens also opened up about his personal life. Even though he's on one of the biggest stages in the world for a professional golfer, he says that he has a "simple life" compared to others.

"We have a fairly simple life and a very blessed life. I get to play the PGA TOUR, which is what I've always wanted to do," Stevens told reporters. "It was nothing earth-shattering."

He added that it's a "little recognition of how fortunate I am and allow that attitude to kind of be the one that's dominating my thought process instead of looking at the things that I'm ticked off about, whether it's my game or -- yeah, whatever it is. There's a lot of things to get upset about, but just having a proper perspective has helped."

Stevens and the rest of the golfers at the U.S. Open will wrap up their festivities on Sunday.