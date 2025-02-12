Saquon Barkley and Philadelphia Eagles shotgun beers on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs — and have even taken their partying ways to television.
The squad, led by superstar running back Saquon Barkley and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, appeared on the Tuesday, February 11 episode of The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon showed a clip of Barkley, 28, shotgunning a beer in the locker room after the Eagles big win and commended him for doing it so fast.
This led the host to invite out the Eagles offense line to join Barkley and Hurts, 26, for another round of beer drinking. While Barkley and the lineman took part, Hurts decided to sit this one out and enjoy the show from the sidelines.
The Eagles' victory marked their fourth Super Bowl title — on top of ending the Chiefs' consecutive Super Bowl winning streak.
The triumph was particularly meaningful for Barkley, who had a messy exit from the New York Giants the previous season and responded by leading their rivals to a championship.
"They're the people that brought me in," Barkley said about the Giants when Fallon asked about sticking it to his old team. "After the game, so many guys and people from the organization and was super happy. They know the hard work that I put it."
Meanwhile, the Giants finished the season 3-14, one of the worst records of the 2024-2025 season.