Saquon Barkley's adorable daughter Jada calls daddy 'her favorite' after Super Bowl win
Saquon Barkley can now call himself a Super Bowl champion — but that isn't half as satisfying as the compliment he received from his daughter Jada after his team's big win.
The Philadelphia Eagles superstar, 28, spoke with several FOX analysts following the Birds' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX. Accompanying Barkley for his post-game interview was Jada, 6, who was asked by the panelists whether she had anything to say to her dad after his big win.
"Congratulations. You're my favorite," Jada said with a huge smile on her face. She and Barkley shared a loving moment right after her adorable comment.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley shares daughter's cute Eagles dance in celebration 'night, night' post
While Barkley's teammate Jalen Hurts won MVP at Super Bowl LIX, Barkley's contributions to the team cannot be understated.
He rushed for over 2,000 yards during the season and was named NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. In the Eagles NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders on January 26, Barkley racked up 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Still, Jada's compliment seems to have left the biggest smile on the champion's face.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl