Scottie Scheffler walked away from East Lake with another trophy, another historic accomplishment and a $10 million payday.

Now he wants to go home.

Scheffler capped his PGA Tour season Sunday, Aug. 30, by winning the Tour Championship by three shots, securing his 22nd career PGA Tour victory. The world No. 1 celebrated afterward with wife Meredith and their two young sons, Bennett and Remy, who were waiting for him after the final round.

Aug 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler with his family pose with the trophy after winning the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The family scene was fitting considering what Scheffler has been saying for months about the part of the calendar he may be looking forward to most.

His schedule is finally clearing.

And before Team USA duties bring him back to the golf course later in September, Scheffler already knows where he wants to be.

Scottie Scheffler Plans to Spend His Break With Wife Meredith and Their Sons

Scheffler spoke about life away from golf during a June interview with People, explaining that his first priority once the season ended would be spending time at home.

“Immediately when the season ends, the first thing I want to do is just spend the time at home,” Scheffler said.

For the 30-year-old, that means getting back to the decidedly ordinary parts of life with Meredith and their boys.

Bennett turned 2 in May, while Scheffler and Meredith welcomed their second son, Remy, in March.

“Bennett is hilarious,” Scheffler told People. “He’s just your typical little boy—he loves cars and trucks and dirt. He loves golf, he loves sports, and I look forward to just being able to be there and experience those things with him.”

Scheffler also spoke about the smaller moments he treasures with Remy, telling the outlet that getting a smile from his youngest son and helping him fall asleep are among his favorite parts of fatherhood.

Those comments carry a little more weight after the way his season ended.

Meredith, Bennett and Remy were all there at East Lake when Scheffler made his latest win official. Scheffler embraced his family after signing his scorecard, later holding Remy while celebrating with the Tour Championship trophy.

Two days later, Scheffler shared photos from the victory and made sure his family was included in his message.

“Couldn't have done this without my family, friends, and team!” he wrote on Instagram.

Scottie Scheffler Isn't Done Playing Golf in 2026

Scheffler's break will not last all that long.

He has already qualified for the U.S. Team at the 2026 Presidents Cup, which will be played at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago later this month. Official practice rounds begin Sept. 22, with competition scheduled for Sept. 24-27.

It will be Scheffler's third Presidents Cup appearance after representing the United States in 2022 and 2024.

Until then, however, one of the busiest golfers in the world has something he rarely gets during the season: time.

That may explain why Scheffler's idea of celebrating another remarkable year sounds so simple. After months of airports, practice rounds and tournament pressure, his plans revolve around being Meredith's husband and Bennett and Remy's dad.

For the next few weeks, the clubs can wait.