Scottie Scheffler Shares Major Change With Wife Meredith at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler is looking to close out the PGA Tour season on top. After entering the final day of the Tour Championship with a three-shot deficit, he was tied atop the leaderboard with Vikor Hovland after just four holes.
Cheering Scheffler on at East Lake Golf Club, his wife Meredith, and their two children, Bennett, 2, and Remy, 5 months.
WIth the PGA Tour season coming to a close, Scheffler was asked about his hobbies while not competing. The 30-year-old revealed that list of extracurricular activites has dwindled since having kids.
"I felt like before I had kids, before we had kids, I got really into like pickleball at one point," Scheffler told reporters. The World. No. 1 golfer first start dating his wife when they were seniors in high school.
"When I was in college, I played intramural. So I played intramural basketball and intramural football."
"When I was in high school, I would do anything. It's funny reminiscing. My buddies I had in high school, we had so much fun doing random stuff. The summer before I went to college, it was nuts...
"At night when they would play video games, I would go home and go to sleep. I would wake up early and go practice golf. And then when they would get up, mosey out of bed, do their thing, we'd go play sand volleyball and go play pool volleyball and play tennis and play pickup at night.
Now, that's all changed.
"Now how I fill my time, it could be anything, but with kids, it's definitely different," Scheffler noted. "There's a lot less time. I wouldn't say I have too many hobbies outside of being at home and hanging out with my kids and my wife."
Scottie Scheffler Feels '95% Better' After Playing Through Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Last Week
Scheffler competed at the BMW Championship last week despite suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease -- a very common kids' illness.
"I'd say I'm at like 95%," Scheffler told reporters when asked about his health. "The only thing maybe just still a couple of sores in my throat. But other than that, I feel really good."
Despite the virus making it difficult for the golfer to grip his club, as he also had bilsters on his hands -- Scheffler still managed to finish in 12th place.
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Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.Follow MissBicks