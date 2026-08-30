Scottie Scheffler Shares Major Change With Wife Meredith at Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler is looking to close out the PGA Tour season on top. After entering the final day of the Tour Championship with a three-shot deficit, he was tied atop the leaderboard with Vikor Hovland after just four holes.

Cheering Scheffler on at East Lake Golf Club, his wife Meredith, and their two children, Bennett, 2, and Remy, 5 months.

Aug 29, 2026: Scottie Scheffler tees off at the TOUR Championship golf tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIth the PGA Tour season coming to a close, Scheffler was asked about his hobbies while not competing. The 30-year-old revealed that list of extracurricular activites has dwindled since having kids.

"I felt like before I had kids, before we had kids, I got really into like pickleball at one point," Scheffler told reporters. The World. No. 1 golfer first start dating his wife when they were seniors in high school.

"When I was in college, I played intramural. So I played intramural basketball and intramural football."

Scottie Scheffler is congratulated by his wife Meredith Scudder and sons Bennett, 2, and four-month-old Remy, after he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"When I was in high school, I would do anything. It's funny reminiscing. My buddies I had in high school, we had so much fun doing random stuff. The summer before I went to college, it was nuts...

"At night when they would play video games, I would go home and go to sleep. I would wake up early and go practice golf. And then when they would get up, mosey out of bed, do their thing, we'd go play sand volleyball and go play pool volleyball and play tennis and play pickup at night.

Now, that's all changed.

Well, here's the cutest thing you'll see today:



Scottie Scheffler and his son Bennett.



Peak dad moment with the crowd reaction. pic.twitter.com/DZCyp8TlAf — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) July 20, 2025

"Now how I fill my time, it could be anything, but with kids, it's definitely different," Scheffler noted. "There's a lot less time. I wouldn't say I have too many hobbies outside of being at home and hanging out with my kids and my wife."

Scottie Scheffler Feels '95% Better' After Playing Through Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Last Week

Scheffler competed at the BMW Championship last week despite suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease -- a very common kids' illness.

Apr 8, 2026:; Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, watch as their son, Bennett, putts on the second green during the Par 3 Contest. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'd say I'm at like 95%," Scheffler told reporters when asked about his health. "The only thing maybe just still a couple of sores in my throat. But other than that, I feel really good."

Despite the virus making it difficult for the golfer to grip his club, as he also had bilsters on his hands -- Scheffler still managed to finish in 12th place.