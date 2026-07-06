See What Simone Biles Wore to Taylor Swift's Wedding Before Their Sweet Friendship Came Full Circle

When Simone Biles stepped out for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, she didn't just arrive as another celebrity guest.

She arrived wearing one of the night's most unforgettable looks.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist joined husband Jonathan Owens for the July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City wearing a custom metallic gown by designer DO LONG, instantly becoming one of the evening's biggest fashion standouts.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens before heading to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3. | Simone Biles/Instagram

But behind the shimmering dress was something even more meaningful: a friendship with Swift that has quietly grown from mutual admiration into a genuine bond.

Years after Swift publicly cheered Biles from afar during the Olympic Trials, Biles was there to celebrate one of the biggest moments of the singer's life.

Simone Biles Delivered One of the Wedding's Most Memorable Fashion Moments

Celebrity weddings always produce a handful of standout looks. Biles' was impossible to miss.

The Olympic icon chose a custom halter-neck gown by DO LONG featuring metallic embellishments that shimmered from every angle. Layers of flowing burgundy tulle added movement to the dramatic silhouette, while a coordinating clutch, understated jewelry and sleek glam styling let the dress remain the centerpiece.

Simone Biles wore a DO LONG halter-neck gown to Taylor Swift's wedding. | Simone Biles/Instagram

Owens complemented the look in a burgundy velvet tuxedo jacket with black satin lapels, a crisp white shirt and a classic black bow tie, making the couple one of the night's most stylish pairs.

Before heading to the ceremony, Biles gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the evening on Instagram Stories, sharing photos from the couple's hotel before posting additional snapshots from inside the celebration.

Among a guest list packed with stars from sports, music and Hollywood, Biles' look quickly became one of the wedding's biggest fashion talking points.

Her photos spread rapidly across social media as fans praised both the dress and the coordinated look she and Owens pulled together for the occasion.

For an event that blended Hollywood glamour with NFL star power, Biles looked every bit like she belonged among the night's most recognizable names.

Taylor Swift and Simone Biles Have Been Cheering Each Other On for Years

The wedding also marked another chapter in a friendship fans have quietly watched develop over the past few years.

Long before Swift became a regular face at NFL stadiums alongside Kelce, she was already one of Biles' biggest supporters.

Biles famously used Swift's "...Ready For It?" as the music for her floor routine during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, a performance that quickly went viral and eventually caught the singer's attention.

Swift's reaction was exactly what fans hoped for. "Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho 👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️."

Biles responded with an equally heartfelt message. "I'm crying 🥹🤍 how special. I love you @taylorswift13."

Their admiration didn't stop there.

Following the Tokyo Olympics, Swift publicly praised Biles for prioritizing her mental health, calling the gymnast "a hero" while applauding the honesty and resilience she showed on one of the world's biggest stages.

Biles has been equally open about her admiration for Swift.

During an October 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, she revealed she hadn't yet had the chance to spend much time with the singer because she was on her Gold Over America Tour.

"No, I'm currently on tour so unfortunately not," Biles said. "I've missed a lot of games. But as soon as we finish tour, then yes."

By the time Swift and Kelce exchanged vows in New York, that long-distance admiration had become something much more personal.

Instead of watching from afar, Biles was there to celebrate the couple in person, sharing in one of the biggest moments of their lives.

For fans who have followed both women over the years, seeing Biles at the wedding felt like a full-circle moment. What began with a viral gymnastics routine and a supportive social media exchange has grown into a friendship built on mutual respect, encouragement and genuine admiration.

And fittingly, Biles celebrated the occasion wearing one of the night's most unforgettable looks.

