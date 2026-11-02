Serena Williams Helped Design a Rare $95,900 Watch — and Only 500 Exist

Tennis star Serena Williams has been into collecting watches for a long time, but her latest one is a little different. She actually helped design it. The limited-edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak comes with plenty of pink, a $95,900 price tag and only 500 are being made.

That's what caught my attention when I first came across it. There are plenty of expensive watches out there and Williams has certainly worn her share of them, but getting a chance to have a hand in creating one is different.

This wasn't just another watch that Serena was handed to wear.

Serena Williams got involved in the watch creation process

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 4, 2026 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her first round match with Venus Williams of the U.S. against Australia's Maya Joint and Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Williams didn't just license her name to the watch once everything was finished. She spent time at Audemars Piguet's headquarters in Switzerland and got a look at how the company's watches are made. That gave her a chance to be involved before the finished version ever showed up on her wrist.

The pink is what grabbed my attention first. The watch has a pink mother-of-pearl dial surrounded by a 38mm white ceramic case, along with a matching white ceramic bracelet. It also comes with a pink rubber strap, so there's no shortage of color here. Williams had the chance to do something different, and she definitely did.

It's certainly not a watch that's going to disappear on somebody's wrist. The pink and white combination stands out right away, especially compared to some of the more traditional luxury watches you see. Williams got a chance to put some of her own taste into this one, and you can see it.

Watches have been a passion for Serena Williams for years

Serena Williams leaves The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala, the annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams has been into watches for much of her pro tennis career. Her relationship with Audemars Piguet goes all the way back to 2014. That's a pretty long relationship, especially in a world where celebrity partnerships can come and go all the time.

Williams told Vanity Fair, “Watches are my life.”

That pretty much tells you where she stands on the subject. She's been collecting them for years, so getting involved in creating one feels like something that actually fits her watch passion.

You can see some of Williams in the finished product, too. Pink dial, white ceramic and another pink strap if she wants to switch it up. It's not exactly the watch you buy because you don't want anybody to notice it. For something this expensive, I guess you might as well make sure people see it.

Getting one won't be easy — or cheap

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 4, 2026 Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Of course, then you get to the price. The number is $95,900, and that's not a typo. That's a lot of money to have sitting on your wrist.

Only 500 are being made, which creates another problem if you actually want one. Having the money is one thing, but getting your hands on one before they're gone is another. With such a small number available, this was never going to be a watch you'd see everywhere anyway.

For Williams, this one is a little different from all the other watches she's collected. She's been wearing Audemars Piguet watches for years, but this time she actually got to design it before it ended up on somebody's wrist. After more than a decade with the company, that's a smart collaboration that fits nicely with her interests in fashion and watches.

Aug 17, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the United States meet with Peyton Stearns of the United States and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, after their doubles match during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect