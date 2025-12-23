Serena Williams shares emotional note to Venus for wedding in matching white dresses
Serena Williams is widely considered the greatest women's tennis player of all time with 23 grand slam titles.
And while her controversial father, Richard, got much of the credit, the 44-year-old Williams, who insists she's not attempting a comeback, revealed that her older sister, Venus Williams, 45, also served a role that was so much more important than just sibling in a heartfelt note that GOAT shared in an Instagram carousel post.
An emotional note on Venus' wedding day
In a matching white gown hugging her sister Venus in her wedding dress, Serena wrote in part, " My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy... You’ve been my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose. Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant… it means everything to me. I couldn’t be prouder to stand beside you, not just today, but always.
Naturally Vogue had the exclusive behind-the-scenes details of the nuptials, which was an extravagant five-day affair after an Italian celebration, where the actor, producer, and model Andrea Preti, 37, is from originally, along with Denmark, where he's a dual citizen.
The couple met at Milan Fashion Week in 2024, where neither was supposed to attend, and from there, they've been by each other's side, through the good times, and in bad already, like when Williams was diagnosed with adenomyoma, a condition that can not be easy to share with a future life partner.
“It was so early in our relationship, but we were going through a lot, and he supported me,” she told Vogue. “Thankfully, I froze my eggs a while ago. I had surgery a month after Andrea and I met. It was crazy, but that’s how we met.”
Now it's wedding bliss for Williams and Preti... for the second time
Venus and Andrea had already gotten married on September 18 in Ischia, Italy.
“We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy,” Venus said. “But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork—because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding.”
As far as the final wedding day after five fun-filled days in Palm Beach, Florida.
“It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day," Venus said.
