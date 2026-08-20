Simone Biles Details 'Weird Interaction' That Made Her Unfollow One Influencer

Simone Biles is not letting negativity get to her.

Biles went on TikTok on Tuesday and shared with her followers an interaction she had with an influencer that has stayed with her over the years.

The 11-time Olympic medalist said that she had been following the influencer for years because she was inspired by "her style, her content, she was super super cute, but her hair was always slayed to a T.”

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, decided to reach out to her to ask about her stylist's booking information, but she says the influencer “got weird” when she asked.

“She replies, ‘Bless. My manager has it. I’ll have to ask her,’ ”Biles recalled. “What? You don’t know who does your hair appointments? You don’t have their contact or Instagram?”

“I get gatekeeping, but to a certain extent,” the gymnast added. “Mind you, we lived in two different states, so I think maybe she thought I was going to steal her hairstylist or something. But that’s not at all what it was, like I travel all the time — so if I’m ever in that area, let me get slay.”

After the interaction left Biles feeling weird, she decided to unfollow her, noting, "I didn’t need that kind of negativity in my life."

Simone Biles Supports Jonathan Owens At Training Camp

Biles has been by her husband, Jonathan Owens ' side as he enters the 2026-2027 NFL with a new team. She shared on Instagram that she came to visit him at training camp with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week.

Owens signed a one-year deal with the Colts back in March.

In the post, the couple who got married in 2023 was seen talking while sitting down in the field. Owens brings in Biles for a sweet hug and kiss towards the end of the clip.

"In this life & the next❤️‍🔥," she captioned the post, adding, "oh & football season is back."

Simone Biles on the 2028 Olympics

While Biles supports Owens as he enters his ninth year in the NFL, she has not officially announced whether she is currently training for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The most-decorated gymnast in history previously shared with CNN back in April that she is 50/50 on her return and has not yet made a decision as of yet.

She last competed in the 2024 Olympics, when she won three gold and one silver medal.