Simone Biles Embraces Colts Move With Heartfelt Message to Husband Jonathan Owens

While it's hard for anybody to compete with Simone Biles in terms of athleticism, her husband, Jonathan Owens, comes as close as one can get.

Granted, Owens doesn't have 11 Olympic medals (seven gold, two silver, two bronze), 30 World Championship medals (23 of which are gold), and can't be considered the GOAT of his respective sport. But he's still a solid cornerback, and has made a good name for himself in the NFL since joining the league in 2021.

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Owens signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts after becoming a free agent. The news broke on March 13, and the @nfl made note of this signing with an Instagram post that was captioned, "Colts signing safety Jonathan Owens to a one-year deal."

Biles reposted the aforementioned Instagram post to her own story on Friday and added the caption, "no friday the 13th scaries here

"so proud of you baby 🤍 Indy, here we come," the caption continued.

Simone Biles Sends Message About Indianapolis Amid Jonathan Owens' Colts Introduction

Fast forward a few days, and Owens and Biles have already arrived in Indianapolis so that Owens can sign his Colts contract.

This was conveyed with a March 18 Instagram post from Biles that showed several photos of her trip to the Colts' facility. The first one was a caption of her holding Owens' arm after he appeared to have signed a contract, and the last image is a quote from a Drake song that said, "Only thing really worth chasing is a dream".

Biles' post was captioned, "excited to call Indy home this upcoming football season 💙 beyond proud of you @jowens! keep defeating the odds, i love you".

Biles and Owens met back in 2020, after being introduced by a mutual friend. They quickly became close, and their relationship became romantic in short order.

From there, the couple was married on April 22, 2023, in Houston, a little over a year before Biles went on to win four medals (three gold and one silver) at the Paris Olympic Games.

The couple celebrated their honeymoon in Mexico before the Olympics, as well.

Simone Biles (left) and Jonathan Owens | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how much Owens will play with the Colts, and how much of an impact he'll manage to make. What's for sure is that he'll have Biles by his side throughout it all, as both are extremely supportive of each other.