Simone Biles gushes over Olympic gymnast Jade Carey's new romantic relationship

The 28-year-old gold medal winner is over the moon for her good friend's newest adventure.

Joseph Galizia

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, Simone Biles and Jade Carey of the United States pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, Simone Biles and Jade Carey of the United States pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Love is in the air for Olympic gymnast Jade Carey — who revealed in a recent social media post that she's in a new relationship. Well, now Carey's teammates are congratulating her, including Simone Biles.

Carey, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 19, and shared a series of photos alongside her new girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola. The post shows the happy couple embracing one another with big smiles on their faces. Carey captioned the post, "Happy."

Several of the Team USA member's friends and colleagues rushed to the comments section to gush over her new romantic adventure. 

"freaking cuuuuuute," wrote Biles, who added a heart emoji to further accentuate her happiness.

Fellow gymnast Hezly Rivera wrote, "Love you Jade!"

"My favourite gals," wrote teammate Ellie Black.

"Periodt!!!!" screamed Jordan Chiles.

So who is Aimee Sinacola? Her LinkedIn profile page lists her as the Director of Creative Content at the University of Oregon. She and Carey have been linked since 2023, but their relationship was not officially confirmed until March 19. 

Sinacola also posted about her big relationship news with Carey on her personal Instagram Story. She wrote, "ily," along with one of the photos that the gymnast posted.

Jade Carey
Aimee Sinacola posts about her new relationship with Olympic gymnast Jade Carey / Photo Credit: Aimee Sinacola on Instagram

Carey, alongside Biles and other members of Team USA, captured gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

