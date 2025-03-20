Simone Biles gushes over Olympic gymnast Jade Carey's new romantic relationship
Love is in the air for Olympic gymnast Jade Carey — who revealed in a recent social media post that she's in a new relationship. Well, now Carey's teammates are congratulating her, including Simone Biles.
Carey, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 19, and shared a series of photos alongside her new girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola. The post shows the happy couple embracing one another with big smiles on their faces. Carey captioned the post, "Happy."
Several of the Team USA member's friends and colleagues rushed to the comments section to gush over her new romantic adventure.
"freaking cuuuuuute," wrote Biles, who added a heart emoji to further accentuate her happiness.
Fellow gymnast Hezly Rivera wrote, "Love you Jade!"
"My favourite gals," wrote teammate Ellie Black.
"Periodt!!!!" screamed Jordan Chiles.
So who is Aimee Sinacola? Her LinkedIn profile page lists her as the Director of Creative Content at the University of Oregon. She and Carey have been linked since 2023, but their relationship was not officially confirmed until March 19.
Sinacola also posted about her big relationship news with Carey on her personal Instagram Story. She wrote, "ily," along with one of the photos that the gymnast posted.
Carey, alongside Biles and other members of Team USA, captured gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.