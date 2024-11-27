Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey link up for epic Olympian selfie
As evidenced by several photos and reels shared to her Instagram page, Sunisa Lee had a weekend to remember at the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this past weekend. But a reunion with some of her favorite ladies made the festivities all the more memorable.
Today, Lee shared a carousel with photos taken from Grand Prix weekend. In one of the photos were Lee’s fellow Olympic gymnasts Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey. In the photo, Lee is front and center keeping it casual in a black top and jeans, covered in a draping jacket. Rivera is also wearing a black top, but keeping warm in a sweater and ripped blue jeans. Carey is also wearing blue jeans, but bundled up in a white puffy jacket.
During the weekend, Lee turned heads as she stunned in a leather Prada coat. Rivera and Carey are also killing their fashion game.
Today, Rivera posted behind-the-scenes photos from a shot GK Elite Sportswear, with some fans speculating that she may soon drop a signature line.
Meanwhile, Carey shared a video this past weekend from her last GK Elite collection shoot of the year.
Though the 2024 Paris Olympic Games wrapped in August, and the Gold Over America Tour only concluded earlier this month, we’re glad to see these ladies back together again, and even more glad to see they’re doing so well.
