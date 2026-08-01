Sophie Cunningham Rocks Dramatic Pants While Caitlin Clark Keeps It Casual With Pre-Game Fit

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark's latest tunnel fits brought two different vibes to their last game.

Ahead of the Indiana Fever's game against the Portland Fire on Friday, July 31, Cunningham and Clark showed off their personalities in their latest tunnel looks.

Cunningham walked in first, wearing a tight, plain white T-shirt, but what stole the show were her dramatic pants, which had fur all around and were paired with some matching heels and a small tan handbag as she strutted into the arena.

Clark, on the other hand, kept her pregame look more casual with a light purple hoodie and black sweatpants.

Caitlin Clark wants a pair of these pants Sophie has. 😆👍 pic.twitter.com/J5npP20FHA — CCFC-New season (@sohali2012) August 1, 2026

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark's Friendship

Cunningham and Clark have a friendship that fans love to see as the two support one another on and off the court. On Cunningham's podcast, "Show Me Something" with West Wilson, Cunningham came to the defense of Clark when she criticized the referees for "doing nothing to protect her."

She was referencing Alyssa Thomas' fist on Clark's neck while the players were going for a loose ball back in June. The referees did not blow the whistle or call a foul on the floor during the live play, which aggravated fans. The Phoenix Mercury star was later suspended, which was the first suspension of her 13-year career.

Not only does Cunningham got to bat for Clark, the friends have had lighter moments as they've poked fun of one another on social media. In March, Cunningham posted a recap of her time in February on Instagram with Clark jokingly commenting, "Do u play basketball."

Cunningham responded: "do you want me to send you my highlight reel?"

While Cunningham and Clark have their own friendship where they are often teasing one another, they are also close to their other Fever teammate, Lexie Hull. The three of them are nicknamed "Tres Leches," and all three of the WNBA players are often seen together when there is some downtime.

What's Next For The Indiana Fever?

Not only does the duo work well off the court, but they also showed off on the court during their last game against the Portland Fire. Clark had an impressive game, scoring 26 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds (triple-double) in 34 minutes. As for Cunningham, she scored 13 points with 3 assists and 2 steals.

After the Fever won 112-98 over the Portland Fire, Cunningham and Clark will be on the road again for their matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. The Fever will face the Lynx on Sunday, August 2 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to see the Fever live against the Lynx on ABC.