Sophie Cunningham Stuns In Black Ultra Short Shorts In Latest Pregame Fit

Sophie Cunningham continues to cause a stir with her latest outfit choice.

The Indiana Fever star always posts her tunnel looks heading into a game, so her Thursday post on Instagram was heavily anticipated by fans. The Indiana Fever faced the Connecticut Sun at home on Wednesday with the Fever winning 88-123.

The Fever guard chose to go for a casual look before her win against the Sun. She wore an oversized black T-shirt, laced-up stitched shorts, and black heels. She accessorized with a beige handbag and wore her long blonde hair straight with a middle part.

Will Sophie Cunningham Be A Part Of WNBA All-Star Weekend?

Fans were shocked to not have Cunningham on the team for the 3-Point Contest this year after averaging 43.7% from the three-point range. She reposted a message from her trainer praising her high 3-point percentage amid her snub from the competition.

Cunningham sarcastically responded to not receiving an invite in the since-deleted X post, writing, "soooo what else is new with everyone?"

The six players who are participating in the 3-Point contest are: Azzi Fudd (Dallas Wings), Bridget Carleton (Portland Fire), Janelle Salaün (Golden State Valkyries), Marina Mabrey (Toronto Tempo), Natisha Hiedeman (Seattle Storm), and Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream).

As for Cunningham, despite not getting invited to the 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest, she shared with Fever beat reporter Tony East that she will be in the Windy City on Friday to support her teammates participating in the big weekend.

Where Can You Watch/Stream WNBA All-Star Weekend?

The WNBA All-Star Weekend begins Friday, July 24, with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. On Saturday, July 25, the finale will be the WNBA All-Star Game against Team Coop and Team Scoop.

Team Coop will be represented by head coach Becky Hammon and general manager Cynthia Cooper. Team Spoon will have head coach Cheryl Reeve and general manager Teresa Weatherspoon.

Fans can watch the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest at 8 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN or stream on the ESPN app. The WNBA All-Star Game will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with streaming available on the ESPN app or Disney+.