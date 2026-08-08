Sophie Cunningham Stuns in Black Leather Mini-Shorts Before Fever Game

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever came close to beating the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday but fell just short.

After a tough game from start to finish, Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and the Fever fell, 86-84, to the Aces in a heartbreaker of a game.

It took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and fans cheered them on, win or lose. Before the action started, the WNBA stars impressed with their fits as they entered the arena to get ready for the big matchup.

Ahead of the game, Amazon Prime shared footage of Cunningham making her way into the arena, and her look certainly turned heads. Followers flooded the comments section of the video to praise Cunningham for her fashion sense and how great she looked getting ready for the game.

Sophie Cunningham Gets Praised for Her Pre-Game Fit

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts to a game play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the clip, Cunningham is seen walking into the arena, wearing black leather mini-shorts, a short black tube top and a matching black, white and blue striped leather jacket. Her blonde hair is wavy, long and flowing in the clip.

"Sophie Cunningham is in the building for Prime," the caption on the video states.

"Regular TV (has to) spend time showing arrival fits like they do for the guys in the NBA," one excited follower wrote on the video. "Sophie is must-see TV. I'll never miss a Fever game if they get that right."

"She's hotter than she is smart and she went viral for her intelligence in addition to being a great basketball player," another said.

"This is a great player that loves her career," another said.

"Wow. What a beautiful girl," another said.

"She is a beauty with class, character and integrity," one more stated.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during warmups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sophie showing up like she owns the building," another commenter said.

Sophie Cunningham is Focused on the Court

So, when Cunningham isn't wowing followers with her fashion, she really is all about the court. The star player has been in the news lately because of her comments on transgender athletes, but this week, she said that she just wants to focus again on playing basketball and drown out the noise.

"I'm going to let people just do the speaking for themselves, but for me, I want to get back to basketball," Cunningham said on Wednesday, according to ESPN. "It's always been about basketball."

She added that "people are playing at such a high level" in the WNBA, and she's excited for the focus to get back on the talent in the league.