Sophie Cunningham Makes a Stunning Gesture One Fever Fan Will Never Forget

Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever earned a blowout victory over the Portland Fire on Friday with a 112-98 final score, but the fireworks weren't just on the court.

Cunningham has plenty of fans who watch her in the WNBA, as do the other ladies on the court, such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. After the game, Cunningham decided to do something special for a little girl in the crowd who was there to cheer her and the Fever to victory.

It's easy to forget that the players in the WNBA are more than just athletes. As with the men in the NBA, these players are all role models for children who look up to them.

Sophie Cunningham Gifts Fan Something Special After Fever Game

After the Fever's victory, Cunningham was in particularly good spirits. She was so happy that she decided to give a little girl her game-worn shoe. How adorable is that?

The Fever took to social media to share the sweet moment. In a post on Instagram, the Fever shared a gallery of photos showing Cunningham giving her shoe to the fan, and the little girl lighting up with excitement.

"The reaction on this young fan’s face when Sophie Cunningham gifted her a game-worn shoe after tonight’s win in Portland," the post states. Cunningham also shared it on her Insta Stories.

"She brought it in Portland. Went into a hostile environment and never wavered," one fan wrote on the post. "Thankful for amazing role models for young women and girls everywhere. Respect. Hope others stand up and set lofty goals like this to bring more fans and support to the league. Newer WNBA fan here and loving it."

WNBA Stars Are Role Models for Young Girls

"These young girls absolutely love Sophie Cunningham," another wrote with a blue heart emoji. "She's an inspiration to them, and moments like this are exactly why representation matters. What these young fans want matters, too."

Indiana Fever star guard Sophie Cunningham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think every woman on the Fever is there for building up young girls. It's impressive," another added.

"I loved how Sophie recognized the mothers, emotion and joy for her daughter and initiated the group selfie. Exhausted after a big game and she is just so gracious," one more said.

So, there was lots of excitement surrounding this moment that Cunningham shared with her fan. What made the moment even sweeter is that it wasn't at a home game, and that just shows that the Fever have fans far outside of Indiana.