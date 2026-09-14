Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads in All-Black Leather Outfit at NASCAR Cup Series Race

If Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham ever decides to leave the WNBA, she surely has a future with another sport.

Over the weekend, Cunningham, who’s been keeping plenty busy during the WNBA break for the FIBA World Cup, popped up at a NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois as part of USA Network’s coverage.

Cunningham’s racetrack adventures were all over social media, and she had fans talking.

Cunningham Dazzles in NASCAR Outfit

The 30-year-old Cunningham didn’t just play influencer for the day.

She joined the USA Network desk during the broadcast along with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, she hung around pit lane, and even mingled with 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan and legendary NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, as well as NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott, and she kicked it with Team Penske.

A video went viral on social media of Cunningham in her all-black outfit in the pit looking like she very much belongs at the track.

“So we’re here in Illinois with NASCAR,” Cunningham said. “It’s been the best day in my entire life. These are my people; I belong here. I’m wearing all black, I’ve got my leather on, I got my leather boots on — I’m pulling out my ‘Talladega Nights,’ baby.”

Sophie Cunningham is a Natural Analyst

Cunningham already has experience as a WNBA analyst. She’s lent her player perspective to broadcasts before, and she’s not half bad at the NASCAR thing either.

While she’s certainly not as knowledgeable about racing as she is basketball, the Fever guard let her personality do most of the talking, which really shined through during her pit lane interviews and broadcast interactions.

Reflecting on her day hanging at the track during the USA Network broadcast, Cunningham had nothing but good things to say.

"Salt of the earth people and great men," Cunningham said. "I got to hang out with Ryan and Chase, Carson. Austin was absolutely amazing. It's cool to talk to them about racing cars, but getting to know them outside of the track. You guys are truly amazing, and the day has been a lot of fun."