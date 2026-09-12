Photos Emerge of Sophie Cunningham Getting Cozy With Rumored Boyfriend on Vacation

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has quickly become the most-talked about player in the WNBA this season.

From stirring up controversy with her comments about not wanting transgender athletes to play in the WNBA to throwing shade at league commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who’s retiring at the end of this season, Cunningham has been in the headlines more often than not this year.

And now the 30-year-old guard is front-and-center again as many fans believe she may have just hard launched a new romantic relationship.

Who is Sophie Cunningham’s Rumored Boyfriend?

Two photos started circulating on social media late Friday night of Cunningham in a beach-themed swimsuit getting cozy with a man wearing red swim trunks, a black and red vest, and a black ball cap during the WNBA break.

Sophie Cunningham revealed her new boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/wfHZOLN1dt — Fever Updates (@FeverUpdate) September 11, 2026

It should be noted these photos have not been shared by Cunningham, and they have not appeared on any of her personal social media accounts.

According to The Spun, the man has been identified as Frank Adams, the head athletic trainer for the Grand Canyon University men's basketball team.

When Were Sophie Cunningham, Frank Adams First Spotted Together?

Cunningham has been linked to Adams since March when she was spotted at several Grand Canyon University games.

Instagram user Teejayraps has posted several photos of the two together, including multiple photos of them on a boat and one another out in public.

Neither Cunningham, nor Adams have commented publicly on their rumored connection.

What We Know About Frank Adams

Adams used to work for the Phoenix Suns as an assistant athletic trainer, so it’s possible he and Cunningham’s paths crossed then when she was with the Phoenix Mercury (2019-2024). Adams worked in Phoenix until 2025 before joining GCU.

“During his time in the NBA, he worked closely with players and performance staff to design and implement individualized care plans, manage daily treatments and support athlete health throughout long competitive seasons,” his GCU bio says.

Aside from his time with the Suns, Adams was also the head athletic trainer for the Iowa Wolves and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ G League team, and he had a stint as an assistant athletic trainer at Abilene Christian University as a graduate student, according to his Grand Canyon University bio.