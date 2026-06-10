Without Husband Steph By Her Side, Ayesha Curry Was Seeing Red On Tony Awards Carpet

Ayesha Curry brought a dose of Old Hollywood glamour to Broadway's biggest night at the 2026 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7.

Stepping out onto the blue carpet of the night without her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Ayesha's look immediately garnered attention from media on-site and buzz from fans online.

The entrepreneur, cookbook author, and content creator attended the ceremony at New York City's Radio City Music Hall as a producer of the Broadway musical "The Lost Boys: A Musical."

The show is a revival of the 1987 vampire cult classic now premiering on the stage as a rock-music Broadway adaptation.

Ayesha's appearance in NYC over the weekend was far from her inaugural high fashion moment, nor her first in the big apple's spotlight. Just last month, she and her husband attended the 2026 Met Gala together in sleek complementary black ensembles.

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Ayesha Curry wearing dress by Monse attends 79th annual TONY awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY on June 7, 2026. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

This time, though, Ayesha took the opportunity to bring a pop of color to the carpet along with bejeweled accessories and an outstanding feathered ombre gown designed by Monse.

The dress featured a hybrid relaxed high neckline with a slight asymmetrical plunge to the left that filtered into a drape down the front side of the gown.

Ayesha Curry attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

At the height of Curry's upper thigh, the garment's fabric made a dramatic shift from a solid scarlet huge to frayed, fading ombre which saw the fibers of the dress feather out until a full-fledged helicopter skirt was successfully formed around the obscured line of the producer's feet.

June 7, 2026, Bronx, New York, USA: Ayesha Curry wearing dress by Monse attends 79th annual TONY awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The frock was paired with an accompanying glam makeup look with perfectly matching lip stain and lipstick combo to boot, with bejeweled chandelier earrings.

Tony Awards - Arrivals - NYC Ayesha Curry attends the Tony Awards at Radio City Hall in New York, NY on June 7, 2026. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

To highlight the subtle yet dramatic details of the gown, Curry allowed the dress to speak for itself along her neckline by going without a necklace for the evening.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Ayesha Curry attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

On the Instagram post of her carpet attire, her husband left two simple emojis in the form of celebratory hands raised and a bullseye to signal that she hit a home run with her ensemble at the 79th Tony Awards.