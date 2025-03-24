Steph Curry's sister Sydel teases new podcast episode by dancing up a storm with Cameron Brink
Sydel Curry knows how to play the promotion game — and proved it once again with her latest social media post.
The 30-year-old YouTuber, who is the younger sister of NBA superstar Steph Curry, is releasing a new "Straight2Cam" podcast on Monday, March 24, that features fitness influencer and sports journalist Kayla Nicole.
Sydel teased the new episode by dropping an Instagram post on Sunday, March 23, dancing alongside co-host, WNBA star Cameron Brink, and Nicole, who previously dated Travis Kelce. The trio might have rehearsed their sizzling moves prior because they all lined up pretty perfectly.
Several of Sydel's 677,000 Instagram followers rushed to the comments to share their reaction to the dance, with many complimenting the host's beauty.
"Sydel is so beautiful," gushed one person.
A second person declared, "Oh I’m sat for this one!"
"We loveee us some @iamkaylanicole," wrote Brink, who added a heart emoji to further express her excitement for the episode.
Sydel and Brink's podcast has grown immensely since it launched in January 2025. The Los Angeles Sparks player has been out injured since the summer of 2024, when she tore her ACL.
Meanwhile, Sydel is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Damion Lee. The happy couple also share two boys: Daxon and Daryn.