6-foot-4 Cameron Brink's devilish fit equals 5-foot-9 Sydel Curry's baby bump glow
Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry had the perfect little Saturday brunch party together.
The WNBA star and fashion influencer celebrated the launch of her new podcast, "Straight to Cam," at a swanky little soiree with her lifelong friend and co-host Sydel Curry, which she shared on her Instagram Stories. Mrs Curry and her older brother Steph's parents, Dell and Sonya, are Brink's godparents. While Brink's mom and dad, Michelle and Greg, are Steph's.
It was also National Women's Day, so it was the perfect opportunity to have a brunch party with some of their closest friends, family, and supporters, including Brink's mom.
The Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled power forward, 23, wore a devilish, all-dark color ensemble in contrast to the angelic all-light color, baby-bump glow look of Steph's little sister, 30. Both looked equally fantastic.
Besides the obvious height difference, the two have a look and charm that's very much their own. Curry-Lee also took a selfie together of just the two of them, which Brink reposted with the caption, "dis my girl" with a heart emoji.
And then Brink gave her a big hug with the caption, "my sisssyyyyy" with a pink-heart emoji.
Curry-Lee, and her husband, NBA player Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns, are expecting their third boy together in May to join Daxon, 3, and Daryn, 1. Something tells us it'll start with a "D."
Speaking of big life moments, the former Stanford Cardinal All-American is getting married to her college sweetheart Ben Felter with 300 of their closest friends and family at an expensive wedding, details she shared on S2C, after getting engaged in Paris.
For Brink and Curry-Lee, just like an idyllic brunch with friends, life can't get much better.
