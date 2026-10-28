Stephen Curry Celebrates Wife Ayesha's Career First With Holiday Film

Ayesha Curry is stepping into a new role, and Stephen Curry is backing up his lady!

Ayesha will be making her feature film debut in a leading role in the upcoming film, "Second Chance Holiday," she announced on Tuesday, October 27. She will be playing the role of Chelsey, who will be reconnecting with her high school sweetheart over the holiday break.

Ayesha will be playing opposite Matthew Daddario in the film. The mom of four's character is a dating expert who is determined to make changes in her own love life after continuously being broken up with over the holidays.

When she encounters her ex, she has to decide if this will be heartbreak or another chance at love.

Stephen Curry Praises Ayesha Curry's Career News

After the news of Ayesha's role broke, Stephen went to Instagram to share how proud he is of his wife's career milestone.

"My Leading Lady,” the Golden State Warriors star wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I get to see the work behind the scenes, and now the world gets to see you shine, and this is just the beginning….”

The praise from Stephen comes as no surprise, as Ayesha has been beside the NBA superstar through his projects on and off the court. They have even collaborated on several projects over the years, combining their teamwork to support one another's passions.

"Second Chance Holiday" will be available on the Roku Channel beginning November 5.

Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Take Broadway

While Stephen handles the basketball court, Ayesha has been getting back into the arts, and they've spent more time collaborating on projects in his offseason.

The couple made their Broadway debut as co-producers in "The Lost Boys: A New Musical." The opening night took place on April 26 and racked up 12 Tony nominations.

The couple showed some behind-the-scenes action when Ayesha was hoisted in a harness on stage. Stephen jokingly put his finger on the bottom of her shoe as she spun around to replicate a basketball.

In another scene, the NBA star climbed onto a ladder and jokingly did a body roll, which got some laughs from those on stage. He later proceeded to take some photos of Ayesha as she did some tricks in the air.

The two not only have the Broadway producer credit together this year, but they continue to build their arts portfolio under his Unanimous Media production company. Ayesha also lent her voice to the Carol the Whiskers Diner Manager character in Stephen's "GOAT" film that premiered in February.