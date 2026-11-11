Stephen Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry After Backlash From Holiday Film

Stephen Curry is over the criticism that his wife, Ayesha Curry, has been receiving following her latest scene in her newest film.

Ayesha plays Chelsey in the holiday film, "Second Chance Holiday," where she plays a dating expert who reconnects with her high school sweetheart. The film premiered on November 5 on the Roku Channel, and one scene in particular has gotten a lot of traction.

Ayesha plays opposite Matthew Daddario, who is her love interest in the film, and a scene where her character kisses him made fans speculate that there was more to it.

Some fans' comments suggested that she was being disrespectful to her relationship with Stephen, that she couldn't wait to kiss another man, and that the Golden State Warriors superstar was mad about the kiss.

She addressed the backlash and cleared up those narratives shared by fans.

"It's not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying," Curry commented on the video on X.

Ayesha Curry kissing Mathew Daddario in new show is going viral👀 pic.twitter.com/qSGajN4Cyf — Basketball Ground (@BBallGround) November 5, 2026

While Ayesha already addressed the backlash, Stephen is now jumping in to defend his wife against several men in the industry and online sleuths.

Stephen Curry Calls Out Several Men For Attacking Ayesha Curry Online

Stephen went online on Nov. 11 and shared a video about how he feels about a few men online who have been mentioning Ayesha in their podcasts.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise, and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha, but this one, in particular, when trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife. Obviously, leading podcasts, tapings, and topics, and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife," Stephen said.

The four-time NBA champion then called out former NBA stars Nick Young and Gil Arenas, as well as former NFL star Emmanuel Acho, who have all recently shared their opinions on Ayesha's film.

“Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to wanna have to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do. Even the ignorance on how acting works.”

Steph Curry calls out Nick Young, Gilbert Arenas, and everyone else talking about Ayesha Curry, telling them to keep his wife’s name out of their mouths 😳



“Kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not… pic.twitter.com/OzHluxC6rI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 11, 2026

Stephen Curry Supports Ayesha Curry's New Film

Before the backlash, Stephen made it clear who he is supporting: his wife. After Ayesha shared that she would be embarking a career milestone -- "Second Chance Holiday" is her first film as a leading actress -- he didn't hesitate to publicly praise his wife.

"My Leading Lady,” the Golden State Warriors superstar wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I get to see the work behind the scenes, and now the world gets to see you shine, and this is just the beginning….”

"Second Chance Holiday" is available on the Roku Channel now.