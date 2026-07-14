Suni Lee Announces Big Career News That Could Affect LA28 Olympic Games

Following the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won gold in the team event and bronze in all-around and uneven bars, USA gymnast Suni Lee wasn’t sure if she was going to compete in her third Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.



During a live Q&A on Instagram in October 2024, Lee casted doubt on whether or not she would be competing in L.A.



“Everyone is asking this but guyssss my body hurts this sport kills me ahhh,” Lee wrote.



Well, two years later, it appears Lee may have had a change of heart.



Suni Lee Subtly Hints at Olympics Future



Lee has competed in two Olympic Games — Tokyo in 2020 and Paris in 2024.



She’s won a combined six medals, including two gold (all-around in 2020, team in 2024), one silver (team in 2020), and three bronze (uneven bars in 2020 and 2024, and all-around in 2024).



Sunisa Lee of the United States reacts after winning the bronze medal on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

With doubts being raised about Simone Biles competing in 2028, Lee gave Team USA fans some hope with a video she posted to Instagram on Tuesday.



The 23-year-old Lee made a major career announcement that she was back in the gym and returning to gymnastics.



“I know what I’m capable of — I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there,” Lee said in a video posted to Instagram with the message: “This is more than a comeback, stay tuned” appearing at the end of the video.



Lee’s announcement had fans buzzing on social media.



“SHE’S BAAAAAAACK,” USA Gymnastics commented on the post.



“ANOTHER GOLD COMING YOUR WAY 🥇 so proud of you bb,” one fan replied.



“she’s coming for that beam medal you guys🔥🔥🔥,” another fan exclaimed.



Sunisa Lee competes on the beam during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“AFTER EVERYTHING, THIS IS EVERYTHING🙏🏻🙏🏻,” a third fan celebrated.



“this is HUGEEEEEEE. never wanted to see a comeback more than this one🙏🏻,” one user posted.



“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN I NEED YOU TO BE EXPLICITLY CLEAR IM EMOTIONALLY FRAGILE AND DONT WANT TO GET MY HOPES UP,” another user wrote.



What Has Suni Lee Been Up to Since 2024 Paris Olympics?



Lee took a hiatus from competitive gymnastics immediately after the Paris Olympics.



She moved from Minnesota to New York and began pouring her time into a budding fashion career, and even partnered for a project with iconic beauty brand L’Oréal.



Lee’s fashion accolades include designing a signature collection of leotards for GK Elite back in 2021, launching a signature collection with British fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in 2022, and last year she walked the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show along with WNBA superstar Angel Reese.



From the Olympics stage to the Victoria's Secret runway, Suni Lee is a star. 🤩 (@sunisalee_)



🎥 @VSPINK pic.twitter.com/Lg91iEUbhJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) October 16, 2025

Fashion has always been a passion for Lee, and it’s likely that’s the career path she takes after her gymnastics career is finally over.



“It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, ‘Who is Suni outside gymnastics?’” Lee said in an interview with Glamour. “She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”

