Angel Reese Goes Viral in Supergirl Outfit Before Dream-Sparks Game

Angel Reese put on a show coming back from her one-game absence on Monday, leading the Atlanta Dream to a 101-92 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Reese, now in her third year in the WNBA, notched her 16th double-double of the season, ending the game with 23 points and 13 rebounds. The matchup marked her first back on the court since missing Saturday's game against the Portland Fire because of a leg injury.

Angel Reese during the second half of a WNBA pre-season game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leg injury? What injury? She didn't appear to be injured at all on the court.

Angel Reese Stuns in Pre-Game Outfit

While Reese got looks on the court for her smooth moves, what she did off the court also got attention. Her WNBA pre-game outfit, shared by the WNBA on social media, is a must-see. The post has more than 14,000 likes and is climbing.

Reese arrived at Gateway Center Arena wearing a Superman and Chanel-branded sweater over a white collared button-up shirt.

She also donned wide-leg denim jeans and a pristine white Chanel belt. Her hair appeared slicked to one side with a braid. It was part back-to-school and part Superman, and followers took to social media to comment on the look.

"SUPER CHANEL ANGEL to the rescue tonight," one follower said.

"Super Girl Barbie mashup. She’s that girl for real," another added.

"Angel's fit is so cute," another commented.

"Angel looks cute. My favorite look she's done," one more said.

Angel Reese 'Feels Good' About Helping the Dream Pull Off a Win

After the game, Reese talked about how it felt to come back after one game and seal the win.

"It feels good. I just wanted to do whatever it takes to get a win. I'm happy. I felt good. The environment was crazy," Reese said, as shared by USA Sports. "It felt like I was on the blacktop. I felt like I was back home in Baltimore."

She added that her family was at the game, and that gave her another reason to rock it on the court.

It's inspiring to see that Reese was in a walking boot a few days ago and was already able to come back and lead her team to a victory. She's having a strong year with the Dream, despite some foul trouble, and Atlanta hopes that continues.