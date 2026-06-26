Super Bowl Champion Antonio Freeman Celebrates Son's USMNT World Cup Breakout

Antonio Freeman knows what a career-defining sports moment feels like.

He caught a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXI with the Green Bay Packers. He won a championship with Brett Favre. He spent years giving Packers fans the kind of memories that still live in highlight reels and NFL history books.

But now, Freeman is experiencing something entirely different.

This time, he is not the one making the play. He is the father watching from the outside as his son, Alex Freeman, becomes one of the breakout names of the United States men’s national team’s World Cup run.

Alex Freeman, the youngest player on the USMNT roster, has quickly become one of the most intriguing stories of the tournament. At 21 years old, the defender has not only earned a place on the national team’s biggest stage. He has made himself impossible to ignore.

For Antonio, that has made this World Cup deeply personal.

Antonio Freeman Shares Emotional Reaction to Son's World Cup Moment

Freeman spoke with TMZ Sports about watching Alex live out the dream he spent years chasing behind the scenes. The former NFL star did not hide how much the moment meant to him.

“[Alex] worked tirelessly when no one was watching, when everybody else was partying,” Freeman said. “He was looking forward to those training sessions. And as a dad, to say I'm proud is an understatement. This is unbelievable. Unimaginable.”

That line is what makes this story hit harder than a simple famous-father, famous-son headline.

Antonio understands what it takes to reach the top of a sport. He knows the work that happens before anyone is watching. The lonely training sessions. The pressure. The moment when talent has to become something bigger.

Now he is seeing that same kind of payoff through his son.

Alex’s World Cup breakout reached a new level when he scored in the United States' 2-0 win over Australia. It was the kind of moment that turns a promising young player into a national talking point, especially during a tournament already loaded with pressure for the USMNT.

Antonio told TMZ Sports that watching Alex seize that stage has been thrilling.

“To be the youngest kid on the team, and be ready for the moment and just capture the attention of the United States and people all over the world. It's exciting to watch,” Freeman said.

Alex Freeman Is Building His Own Legacy With the USMNT

The Freeman family connection is easy to sell, but it is not the whole story.

Alex is more than just Antonio Freeman’s son. He is a 6-foot-2 defender carving out his own identity in a different sport, on a different stage, in a different kind of American sports spotlight.

That is what makes his rise so compelling.

His father became a champion in the NFL, the sport that still dominates the American landscape. Alex chose soccer, stayed with it and is now emerging as one of the young faces of a USMNT team trying to make the most of a home World Cup.

There is a full-circle quality to it, even if the paths are completely different.

Antonio once delivered in front of football fans who packed stadiums hoping for a championship moment. Now Alex is doing it for a country watching the USMNT chase something bigger on the world stage.

The elder Freeman’s pride feels earned because he knows what the moment requires. He has been there. He has felt the noise. He has carried expectations. And now, from a father’s perspective, he is watching his son meet his own version of that moment.

For the USMNT, Alex's emergence gives the tournament another electric storyline. For Antonio, it gives him something even bigger.

He already had his Super Bowl moment. Now he gets to watch his son have a World Cup one.

