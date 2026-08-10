Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Quietly Hit an Important Milestone

It's been a whirlwind of a year for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with everything these two did over the past 12 months.

They got married in what was dubbed the wedding of the decade or even the century. Professionally, Swift released her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The record has already gone five times platinum in the United States, according to the RIAA, pushing nearly four million units.

For Kelce, he decided to come back to the Kansas City Chiefs for one more season, which was a significant professional decision.

So, it's been a busy year for these two. Now, Swift and Kelce have hit an important, and sweet, milestone.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reach a New Benchmark

Swift and Kelce got officially engaged on Aug. 10, 2025, meaning today is the one-year anniversary of the day they officially agreed to say "I do."

Now, that may be a bit surprising, because you may remember the date being later in August. What happened is that Kelce and Swift privately got engaged roughly two weeks before they announced the news in an Aug. 26 Instagram post, according to Rolling Stone.

Also, Kelce's dad Ed, according to CBS News, said he was at the Eagles' public practice on Aug. 10, 2025, when he received a "FaceTime from the newly engaged couple."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event," Ed told News 5 Cleveland after the engagement news broke. "And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Where Did Travis Kelce Ask Taylor Swift to Marry Him?

Swift and Kelce took to social media a few weeks after their engagement to share the happy news that they would be getting married. Kelce proposed on the grounds of his $6 million Missouri home, which he bought in 2023.

The engagement photos were about as magical as it gets, featuring a huge collection of flowers placed on an arch and surrounding the two lovebirds.

Taylor Swift on the court after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals in New York City. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a cheap engagement, either. Florist Ashley Greer said in an interview with People Magazine that the gorgeous garden scene likely ran a bill of around $40,000.

Now, less than one year later, these two are husband and wife. It was a short engagement, and now, the marriage of forever has started.