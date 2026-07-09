Taylor Swift Wedding Dress Update — The Latest on Her Royal Gown

The Taylor Swift wedding dress chatter just won't slow down.

She and Kansas City CHiefs tight end Travis Kelce got married nearly a week ago, and details about her wedding dress are still being revealed.

Now, Swift isn't royalty, but her wedding created at least as much fervor as the royal weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. So, it's safe to say that her wedding dress was fit for royalty.

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But not many details about this gown have been released. Will Swift keep her wedding dress secret forever? Or will she show it off to the world at some point? Here's everything we know about the mysterious dress.

Will Taylor Swift Ever Release Photos of Her Wedding Dress?

Considering that it's been nearly a week and there are still no official photos of the gown, it's a fair question to ask whether Swift and Kelce will ever release photos of their big day.

So, will they?

We have an answer. A rep for Swift has revealed in a report in The New York Times that, yes, Swift will unveil photos of her dress, and she'll be the first one to do it.

So, no more sleepless nights wondering if you'll ever see it. At some point, that dress will be revealed.

What's the Official Statement From Taylor Swift's Rep About Her Dress?

A press release issued by Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, on her wedding day, confirmed that Jonathan Anderson of Christian Dior Haute Couture designed her dress.

Taylor Swift performs at Nissan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity," the statement added.

This was a personal fashion choice, too, because the press release added that both Swift and Kelce's clothing was made "in close collaboration with the bride and groom."

The statement also said that the newlyweds didn't have bridesmaids and groomsmen.

That was a smart move, because when you're as high-profile as these two, you don't want to leave anyone out. Instead, Swift's brother, Austin, and Kelce's brother, Jason, were their Man of Honor and Best Man, respectively.

Were There Any Hints That Taylor Swift Would Pick Dior?

Swift wearing Dior was a bit of a surprise. She's been linked to Oscar de la Renta as of late. Plus, this was Swift's first time working directly with Anderson.

But there was a hint. She did tap the label's Cruise 2025 collection for the 2024 VMAs, donning a yellow-and-black corset look. She's also been spotted with a variety of Dior bags ahead of her big day.