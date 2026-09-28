Taylor Swift Leaves Out Husband Travis Kelce From VMAs Speech

Taylor Swift is now married to Travis Kelce, but even though she's busy starting her new life, she's still releasing new music.

Last week, Swift announced that she'd be releasing a new single on Friday, Sept. 25. The song is called "Patient Zero," and now, the song and music video are out there for the world to see and hear.

Swift also released an extended version of her 2025 studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" with new tracks. So, she has a lot going on aside from relishing in what was really the wedding of the decade.

Then, on Sunday, Swift was at the VMAs. Not only did she premiere the new music video for "Patient Zero," but she also made history as the most-awarded artist in the program's history with 31 wins.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react during game of the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Swift Didn't Mention Travis Kelce During Her VMAs Speech

At the ceremony, Swift thanked her fans. She talked about how important music is to her. She talked about her career. But she didn't thank her husband, Travis.

Of course, this was all about the music. Swift has been making music for way longer than she's even known Kelce. So, there's no need to read into it, but it's still an interesting tidbit.

Here's her full VMA speech:

"First of all, I want to say thank you to MTV for giving this platform to music video so long ago," she said on the stage. "I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos twenty years ago. And, since then, I've gotten to be a part of making 60 music videos, roughly 60 music videos.

"Eighteen of those I wrote and directed, and I really love writing and directing music videos. The main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun. You make it so rewarding because you actually care about what we're making.



"I want to say thank you to everyone who ever worked on a music video that I got to be a part of, I learned something from every single person that worked alongside me on these projects. Mainly I want to say thank you to the fans and rather than say anything else, I think rather than keep talking, I would love to, if it's okay with you, show you my latest music video."





Taylor Swift Reveals How Her New Songs Came Together

On social media, Swift is giving fans a little more insight into how the new songs came together, and the story behind them is pretty fitting.

Looking back on the success of "The Life of a Showgirl," Swift said fans did something she still can't quite believe: They helped the album have the biggest first week in music history. She shared the message alongside the EP's cover art, which shows Swift in a glittering gold mini dress against a deep burgundy background.

Rather than simply celebrating the milestone and moving on, Swift decided to mark the occasion with the people who helped bring the album to life. She traveled to Sweden to spend time with collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, intending to take a moment to appreciate everything that had happened.

Then, naturally, they ended up back in the studio. Swift explained that the group had traveled to Sweden to celebrate and reflect on the album's success, but with a studio right there, they did what they apparently couldn't help themselves from doing: They started writing again.

The result was a handful of new songs born after the album had already made its massive debut. Swift made it clear that the new music wasn't created because she felt she had something to prove. Instead, the songs came from the excitement and gratitude surrounding everything fans had given back to her.

She closed her message by telling fans she hoped they would love the songs, explaining that they came directly from the joy she felt watching them embrace and celebrate the album. It's a pretty Taylor Swift way for the story to unfold.