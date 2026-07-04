Taylor Swift Wedding Dress — Details on the Stunning Gown

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. People already knew that this wedding was expected to take place at Madison Square Garden on Friday because that info leaked weeks before the big event.

It was also expected to feature a range of celebrity guests, including athletes. But something that this couple kept very secretive, and successfully so, was Swift's wedding dress.

So, if you're searching, "Taylor Swift wedding dress" and want to learn more about it, you've come to the right place. As it turns out, the designer for her gown has finally been revealed.

Swift got married to Kelce in a gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, who is Dior's women's, men's and haute couture collections creative director, according to a report from the New York Times.

Taylor Swift Wedding Dress Update: Singer Got Married in 'Christian Dior Haute Couture Style'

"She and Travis Kelce officially tied the knot in Christian Dior Haute Couture style," the report states, with reporter Vanessa Friedman adding that it's the "first couture wedding dress Anderson has created for such a major celebrity."

Can you imagine being a designer and having your first major celebrity client be Taylor Swift? That had to be exciting for Anderson.

Travis Kelce's Wedding Attire to Marry Taylor Swift

"The designer gear didn't just stop with the dress," the report adds, "As the groom also wore a tuxedo from the label. On top of that, Swift's shoes were custom-designed by Christian Louboutin, and she completed her look with her favorite jewelry, Cartier."

So far, no photos of Swift's dress or Kelce's attire have been released. But a representative for Swift confirmed her designer to the New York Times. When photos do surface, it's a given that many brides are going to try to get the same look, so expect plenty of copycats.

"It's a coup for Anderson, especially following Dua Lipa's choice of Dior rival Chanel for her recent wedding," Friedman added. "It's a win for Delphine Arnault, the chief executive of Dior, who fought to bring Anderson to the brand."

In the statement, Swift's rep called the gown Anderson's "first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

Previously, Anderson has designed wedding dresses for model Ming Xi, described by Friedman as a "long-sleeved boatnecked Dior couture gown with a back that opened like the wings of a bird" and Brazilian influencer Elisa Zarzur, with an "elaborate embroidered lace Dior couture bodysuit with another open and winged back under a grand satin skirt for her nuptials."